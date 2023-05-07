WWE Announces 12 Wrestlers for World Heavyweight Championship Tourney Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio & more are set for the WWE's World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Looking to help fans forget that the title will still pretty much be a consolation prize, the WWE announced the 12 Superstars who will be in the tournament to crown a Monday Night Raw-exclusive World Heavyweight Champion (with Roman Reigns over on WWE SmackDown making random appearances with his title). Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Miz will represent Raw, while AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus will represent SmackDown. Why are wrestlers from SmackDown competing for a Raw-exclusive title instead of just Raw wrestlers? Shhhhh!!! No time for details! So here's how it's going to work. We're going to be treated to four triple-threat matches that will go down this week on both Raw and SmackDown. At the end of each show, th winners will face off in the squared circle to determine who will be representing the brand heading into "Night of Champions," where the final two will go one-on-one to determine the first person to be mocked by Reigns the next time he shows up (tentatively September 2023) about being a champ but never having beaten him.

"Starting after 'Backlash,' this Monday night on 'Raw,' we will begin a World Heavyweight Championship tournament," Triple H explained on Friday during a press conference for this weekend's big WWE Backlash event. "It will be across both brands. On 'Monday Night Raw,' there will be two triple threat matches, with the winners facing each other later that night to determine a winner for 'Monday Night Raw.' Then, Friday on 'SmackDown,' the same will happen." The "Raw" and "SmackDown" winners will then face off at Night of Champions on May 23 to determine the new champion." The news comes as Reigns inches ever-so-closer to the 1000-day mark regarding his title reign (and as we continue to be bitter about Rollins not getting the ove that he deserves – dammit).

