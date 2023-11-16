Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe backlash

WWE Backlash Invades France in 2024 at LDLC Arena

Attention, comrades! WWE Backlash France storms Lyon in 2024. Get the ringside scoop on this historic event with your leader, El Presidente!

Article Summary France gears up for its first WWE Backlash at Lyon's LDLC Arena in May 2024.

Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico set high records for WWE's storied history.

Priority Passes offer ringside seats to feel every dropkick and grapple.

SmackDown to air live from France, heralding an epic weekend of WWE action.

Mis estimados camaradas, it is your fearless leader, El Presidente, speaking to you from the opulent grandeur of my secret underground wrestling ring, where the luchadores wear masks adorned with the finest jewels from my treasury. Ah, the sweet sound of body slams—it's music to my ears, much like the news I bring to you today! Prepare yourselves, maleantes, for something that will flip the wrestling world as effortlessly as I suplex my political adversaries: France is set to host its very first WWE Premium Live Event, WWE Backlash France, in May 2024!

Ah, mes amis, as we say in the language of love—and headlocks—this is monumental! The glorious LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines shall be transformed into a wrestling paradise, where the pounding of the mat shall echo through the halls like the whispers of revolution. And what could be more fitting for such an occasion? The French are no strangers to uprisings, and WWE Backlash will be no less than an uprising of fandom, a spectacle of such magnificence that it might just make the ghost of Napoleon don a luchador mask and join the fray!

But, before you sharpen your pitchforks in excitement, let me whisper a soft caveat in your eager ear—take it from one who has danced the dangerous tango with the American CIA on many a moonlit night: France's first-ever WWE Premium Live Event is not merely a night of entertainment; it's geopolitical choreography! It is the wrestling ring where the powerbombs of diplomacy and the sharpshooters of international relations come into play. And, my dear comrades, history has shown that when the WWE stages a show, records crumble faster than a coup d'état in a banana republic!

Let's reminisce, compadres, about Backlash 2023, hosted in the vibrant heart of Puerto Rico. Not even my dear friend Fidel could have orchestrated a spectacle so grand that it became WWE's highest-grossing and most-viewed Backlash in company history. Puerto Rico—where the spirited resistance against mainland American tyranny intertwines with the passion for pro wrestling—proved a perfect match. And now, France, the cradle of liberte, egalite, fraternite, is poised to etch its name in WWE\'s grand annals.

And because I am nothing if not benevolent, I extend to you the forearm of opportunity—to be ringside and bask in the aftershock of every spinebuster, RKO, and 619! These Priority Pass ticket packages will have you so close to the action that you could steal Randy Orton's trunks if you wished it! But, exercise restraint, mis amigos; remember, we are sophisticates. Save your thievery for the ballot box, as I often tell my dear amigo Kim Jong-un. Learn more about them here: https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/backlash-tickets

The road to WWE Backlash France will be long, but come May 4, 2024, the LDLC Arena shall see SmackDown stars descend upon its sacred grounds, their charisma radiating like the luster from my many statues. The previous night, SmackDown will broadcast live from France for the first time, making history and giving la Republique a taste of what's to come. "Liberty, equality, and suplexes for all!"—I can hear it chanted in the streets already.

As we eagerly await more details to emerge, my fellow luchadors of life, register for that exclusive presale and secure your spot in the impending maelstrom of muscle and might. With other artists like Sting, Jonas Brothers, and Green Day also set to hold major events in the LDLC Arena, the venue is set to pulsate with the heartbeat of entertainment. With such diversity, even the American CIA can't find a reason to complain—though they'll surely try, those persistent pests!

So, charge your wine glasses and your spirit for revolution, for WWE Backlash France beckons! Stay vigilant for updates on WWE.com, but most importantly, stay true to the one who pierces the veil of mundane reality with the sword of truth. It is always and forever, my beloved public, your El Presidente. And remember—when life tries to put you in a headlock, just perform a slick reversal and pin it to the mat. ¡Hasta la victoria siempre!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!