WWE Found No Evidence in Investigation of Velveteen Dream Says HHH

Velveteen Dream returned to WWE NXT last week after being absent since NXT Takeover: In Your House. Dream's absence coincided with the #SpeakingOut movement, which leveled accusations of sexual misconduct against dozens of wrestlers. In the case of Velveteen Dream, whose real name is Patrick Clark, it was not the first time he was accused of having inappropriate conversations via social media DMs with underage fans. However, according to a new interview with WWE executive Triple H, Velveteen Dream was never suspended due to those allegations and though WWE did investigate, they didn't find anything that concerned them.

"You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously," said Triple H in an interview with CBS Sports. "You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That's what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there."

"Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn't. He was in a car accident," Triple H continued. "Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything."

However, another thing evidence has not been found for is WWE's investigation itself. Just a few days earlier, after Dream's return on NXT, one of the people who previously leveled allegations against Velveteen Dream wrote on Twitter, "The only things really pissing me off from social media are the people claiming that it was clearly investigated when there's no proof or statement that ever was the case. Myself or anyone else involved weren't contacted by anybody to my knowledge."

Velveteen Dream is set to face Finn Balor on Wednesday for a second-chance shot at the North American Championship ladder match at NXT Takeover XXX on Saturday.