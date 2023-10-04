Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: NXT, Smackdown, USA Network, wrestling, wwe, WWE Fastlane, WWE Raw

WWE Has Some Big Stars Set to Invade NXT Next Tuesday (Preview)

The stars will be out on next week's WWE NXT as we learned that Asuka, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and John Cena will appear live.

If you're someone who normally doesn't tune in to NXT because of a lack of recognizable stars, WWE has an answer that might entice you next week. As we learned over the course of last night's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, next Tuesday night's episode will be so loaded with some of WWE's biggest stars that they might as well call it Raw Part II for the night. Of course, main roster stars who are currently NXT Champions are expected to appear, but that almost feels quaint in comparison to who was announced last night to appear on Tuesday.

Last night's show was plenty full of main roster stars, such as NXT Champions like Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio, and they were also joined live by the likes of Indi Hartwell, Butch, Ridge Holland, and the entirety of The Judgement Day. But the names making headlines are the ones that were announced for next week's show, which will include Asuka, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and, biggest of all, John Cena.

Cody Rhodes Will Be Making His NXT Debut For A Huge Announcement

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will make his first-ever appearance on WWE NXT next week to make a "major announcement." What could that announcement be? Well, NXT seems to love their tournaments, and I think it's a pretty good possibility he'll be there to announce this year's edition of the tournament named in memory of his legendary father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The last one was held in March of 2022, so it's certainly overdue, and I think that would make the most sense here.

Asuka Returns To The Brand She Once Dominated

Asuka is arguably the greatest NXT star of all time, and she'll be making her return to her old stomping grounds next Tuesday to take on one of the brand's biggest potential young stars, Roxanne Perez.

John Cena And Paul Heyman Will Be Involved In A Big Main Event Match

Two former NXT Champions, who happen to be the brand's biggest current stars and WWE's two biggest prospects, battling on free TV in a main event match is a pretty good sell. But add in one of the biggest managers of all time on one side and one of the biggest stars in wrestling history and in Hollywood at the moment on the other, and you've got must-see TV!

Carmelo Hayes will take on Bron Breakker in a grudge match next Tuesday night, and they won't be alone, as we learned that, surprisingly, John Cena will be in Hayes' corner, while Paul Heyman announced he will be on the side of Breakker. According to Heyman, this was at the behest of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns as a response to Cena's meddling in the affairs of The Bloodline. With WWE Fastlane coming up this weekend and WWE Crown Jewel coming up on November 4, I wouldn't be surprised if Reigns himself shows up to get involved and set up a match between himself and Mr. Cena at the November event.

To catch all of the action and see all of the stars, tune in to WWE NXT this coming Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!