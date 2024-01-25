Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, hangman adam page, jeff hardy, recaps, Swerve Strickland, wrestling

WWE Legend Jeff Hardy Merely a Pawn in Tony Khan's Sick Games

Read why AEW's misuse of WWE icon Jeff Hardy to build a feud between young AEW stars on AEW Dynamite is an insult, particularly so close to the Royal Rumble! 🤼‍♂️🏆

Article Summary Jeff Hardy's AEW match with Swerve Strickland disrespects WWE legends.

AEW's portrayal of Hardy is undermining WWE's storied legacy.

Swerve Strickland's win seen as insult to WWE's iconic Superstars.

The Chadster deems WWE Royal Rumble the pinnacle of wrestling events.

The Chadster here, bringing you the straight-up cheese-off session that was last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. So there was this match, okay? It was Swerve Strickland (with Prince Nana) versus one-half of the iconic Hardy Boyz, Jeff Hardy (with Matt Hardy). Now, The Chadster doesn't get why Jeff was complaining about being on AEW Rampage or AEW Collision, because it's not like AEW Dynamite is anywhere near the level of a WWE show, but for some reason, Jeff wanted this match and AEW gave it to him. 🙄

As The Chadster watched, it became painfully clear what was going down. Swerve, with his high-falutin' wrestling moves, was basically given a 'W' over a former WWE Champion. 🤬 Like, excuse The Chadster, but when did respecting the legends become a thing of the past? Jeff Hardy is a bona fide superstar, a household name, and what does he get? Used as a step ladder so Swerve can just hop back to his little tiff with Hangman Adam Page. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

Okay, here's the thing — Jeff put up a good fight, yeah. There were twists and turns, high-flying action, and classic Hardy moves. But it was all for naught 🤦‍♂️, because as soon as Jeff missed his iconic Swanton Bomb, Swerve hit him with the Swerve Stomp and, bam, three-count. It's like AEW is screaming in everyone's face that WWE stars from the yesteryears don't matter, only the current crop of AEW darlings do. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

Let's just say that The Chadster's White Claw saw more airtime than some WWE Legends on an AEW show. 🍺 Bang! Right at the TV screen when Swerve pinned Jeff. Keighleyanne gave The Chadster the stink-eye for that, so he had to clean that dang seltzer off the floor during the commercial. 🧹 But then, the interview segment with Hangman and Swerve kicked off — and, oh brother, here we go again, the injustice! The Chadster had to launch another White Claw grenade in defiance because, obviously, those two chumps picking each other's opponents nest week is a direct insult to the whole concept of wrestling! Keighleyanne better not expect The Chadster to clean up that mess this time, because it's all Tony Khan's doing! 🤬

And just to tap it off, Swerve interrupted Hangman's interview, bragging about his win over a wrestling legend like Jeff Hardy. 😑 No respect. No reverence. It's like AEW actively works to erase the greatness of WWE's legacy, and it makes The Chadster's blood boil. The nerve! They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Now, take note, friends: The Chadster urges all true wrestling aficionados to skip any and all future AEW events. Why? Because this weekend, we have the grand spectacle of the WWE Royal Rumble, folks! That's the real wrestling; where the Superstars are true legends and the events are monumental. Don't waste your time with lesser events like AEW Dynamite. Stick with the superior WWE shows, and witness the grandeur that is the WWE Universe — now that's what The Chadster calls a real rumble! 🤼‍♂️✨

Let The Chadster express this loud and clear: While AEW might try to undercut WWE's proven formula for entertainment, they'll never capture the majestic storytelling and electrifying atmosphere of a packed arena chanting for their favorite WWE Superstar. WWE's heritage and influence on sports entertainment is unmatched, no matter how hard AEW or Tony Khan try to convince you otherwise.

With the Royal Rumble coming up, The Chadster's beyond stoked! It's a time-honored tradition, a thrill ride of surprises, and where anything can happen. That's the sort of excitement The Chadster lives for, not Tony Khan and his obsession to cheese off The Chadster. And as an unbiased journalist — like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, who probably feel the same pain from Khan's shenanigans — The Chadster stands firm in defense of the real wrestling. So join The Chadster this weekend and relish in the timeless triumph that is WWE. 🌟🏆

And just remember, no matter how many White Claws The Chadster might have to sacrifice to Tony Khan's wrath, the spirit of WWE will live on, untarnished and always ready to rumble. 😤👊🏼

Until next time, this is The Chadster signing off — à la the legendary tones of Smash Mouth, "Why can't we be friends…?" 🎵 Except definitely not with AEW or that guy Gary. Nope. No way. The Chadster's out! 🚗💨

