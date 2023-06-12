Posted in: AEW, Fox, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: aew, fox, USA Network, Warner Bros, wwe

WWE Media Rights Negotiations Open; FOX, NBCU Window Ends: Report

Reportedly, FOX & NBCUniversal's exclusive negotiating window with the WWE has closed, meaning the WWE can open up negotiations.

If the latest reporting from The New York Post's Andrew Marchand turns out to be on point, then negotiations for the WWE's exclusive media rights are about to get a whole lot more interesting. Earlier today, Marchand reported that the exclusive negotiating window that NBCUniversal (parent company of USA Network's Monday Night Raw) and FOX (home of SmackDown) had has now expired. That means that the long-running professional wrestling company can now open up the doors to a whole lot more potential suitors. But before anyone starts going all "Chicken Little" on the matter, there are two things to keep in mind. First, both shows have contracts that would keep them where they are through October 2024. Second, even though the exclusive negotiating window is done, that doesn't mean NBCUniversal and FOX can't keep negotiating. It just means that there will be a lot more folks fighting for the WWE's attention. And let's not forget there's the Endeavor factor, as the company continues the merger between the WWE and UFC under the umbrella of TKO Group.

Of course, what with this being "The Age of Streaming"? It's safe to say that you can never see anything as a "guarantee" anymore. While there's a very good chance both shows stay where they are, the NYP report adds that Amazon and Disney have both expressed interest. What's interesting in the report is that it would be FX as the home for the WWE's programming and not ESPN – and the reason? The sports network couldn't guarantee the WWE a set weekly night (too many obligations to a lot of sports leagues already when it comes to coverage). With Amazon, a deal would see WWE programming moving to streaming full-time from cable for the first time. And from a financial standpoint, this could prove beneficial to the WWE as streamers are showing that the one area they are still willing to spend on is live-streaming. In addition, both Apple (with Apple TV+) and Warner Bros. Discovery (with Max) are in play, but each is considered a "dark horse." Though some might find Warner Bros. Discovery's name mentioned a bit of a surprise considering their continuing relationship with AEW – from a business standpoint? It's a smart move (keeping all options open). That said, Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly happy with their current AEW deal, with rumblings over the past few weeks that a deal between the two could be announced (though nothing's been confirmed).

