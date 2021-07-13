WWE NXT 7/13/2021 Preview: NXT Title Match & Breakout Tournament Start

Hey gang! So after last Tuesday's NXT Great American Bash, we arguably have a more important show to look forward to tonight in terms of impact and in setting the stage going forward. How you might ask? Well for starters, the NXT title is on the line in tonight's main event as champion Karrion Kross will defend the title against challenger Johnny Gargano and if that weren't enough, Samoa Joe will serve as special guest referee in the match. We'll also have the opening match of the NXT Breakout Tournament, which will introduce fans to the next generation of NXT superstars.

A great title match is one that is truly unpredictable. And while at any normal time, Kross would be the heavy favorite to demolish Gargano, there are external factors at play here. As we saw on WWE SmackDown this past Friday, WWE is moving some NXT talents up to the main roster and Kross has been heavily rumored to be among them. The only issue? He's currently the NXT Champion. Now, what if that changes tonight?

Here's how WWE.com is selling the title match main event tonight:

NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano have had some recent run-ins, resulting in chaos throughout the Capitol Wrestling Center. The two rivals will wage war for the coveted NXT Title with the imposing Samoa Joe tapped as special guest referee to maintain order. Whether foolish or fearless, Gargano hasn't been afraid to poke the bear that is the NXT Champion. The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion targeted Kross in the Capitol Wrestling Center parking lot and lobbed insults during last week's face-to-face encounter. It's clear Gargano has awakened a rage within. Kross' reign as NXT Champion has been unassailable, as the larger than life Superstar holds an undefeated record in singles competition on the black-and-gold brand. Johnny Wrestling survived a Tornado F-5 from Kross in the Fatal 5-Way at NXT TakeOver: In Your House and nearly battled all the way back for another championship victory. What will happen when the two combatants collide one-on-one? And will Samoa Joe be forced to impose his will to keep them in line? Don't miss the epic NXT Title showdown this Tuesday at 8/7 on USA Network!

We also can look forward to the opening match in the NXT Breakout Tournament tonight, which will feature Ikemen Jiro taking on Duke Hudson. If you're familiar with the previous tournament, it created quite a few stars that are heavily featured on the brand now so tune in to see who might be the big stars of tomorrow. We also have Sarray taking on Gigi Dolan in singles action tonight, along with more matches that I'm sure have yet to be revealed. To see it all, tune in to WWE NXT on the USA Network at 8 pm!