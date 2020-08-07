WWE NXT 8/5/20 – Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley for a Shot at Io Shirai

After a killer two-hours of AEW Dynamite, many ordinary wrestling fans might need a break. But that's not the life of a wrestling TV recapper at Bleeding Cool. Oh no, Dynamite is just the beginning on Wednesday Nights, because as soon as it's done, it's time break out the DVR and recap NXT. It's a dirty job, but somebody has to do it.

WWE NXT 8/5/2020 Report Part 1

Last week on NXT… a bunch of stuff happened. We see it all again at the beginning of this week's NXT. Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to NXT with Tom Phillips and Beth Phoenix, without a doubt the least obnoxious of all of WWE's commentary teams. Not for lack of trying by Phillips. If you got rid of Phillips, they'd be truly great, but then who would queue up the endless replays and hawk Mountain Dew?

Rhea Ripley comes to the ring. Then Dakota Kai does. This match will determine who gets to challenge for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship at NXT Takeover XXX.

Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai

Ripley shoves Kai hard across the ring out of a lockup. Kai responds with a headlock and a slap to the boobs. Ripley hits two clotheslines and a dropkick, then rams her shoulder into Kai in the corner. Ripley tosses Kai face-first into the turnbuckle, then backs her into another corner for some chops, then another corner for some kicks and a punch to the gut. Ripley hits a standing vertical suplex. That gets a two-count. They run the ropes and Ripley gets a facebuster on Kai. Kai kicks out at two. Ripley yanks Kai to the mat face-first by her hair and then chokes her on the ropes. They exchange blows, which Ripley gets the better of. Another hair yank to the mat. Ripley is just abusing Kai. Kai has gotten no offense all match. Even the reg is like, come on, let her get something in. Ripley gets leg scissors on Kai's body as Kai screams in agony. Kai leans back into a pin, but that just pisses Ripley off. She keeps on the leg scissors and hammers Kai in the back. Kai gets another pin for two, then Ripley clotheslines her and gets a one-count.

This is just sad. Come on, Dakota! Dakota fights back. She escapes another suplex, slides outside, and tries to pull Ripley to the floor but Ripley doesn't budge and kicks her in the face. Ripley goes outside. Kai tries to get up on her shoulders, but Ripley slams her face into the apron. In the ring, Ripley gets a two-count off that and NXT goes to commercials.

Okay, we had a commercial break, so now the match can change. Kai hits a big boot and works Ripley's neck with a submission, Ripley rolls her up for a two-count. Kai tries another kick and Ripley grabs her by the arm and back kicks her in the gut. Clothesline by Ripley. Another. Knees to the face. Snapmare. Basement dropkick Electric chair facebuster Really? Okay, I guess Kai is winning this match since she's getting zero offense.

Kai fights back again. She gets a roundhouse kick to the head. Ripley fires back with punches. Kai hits a scorpion kick. Ripley gets a popup slam and a two-count. Ripley yells at Kai. She goes for Riptide, but Kai reverses to a DDT. Ripley kicks out at two. Kai gors for Kai-ropracter, but Ripley reverses with a big boot. Ripley gets the Prism Lock on Kai, but Kai flips Ripley face-first into the turnbuckles. Kai gets a running big boot in the corner. Ripley is on the apron, Kai pulls her up onto the turnbuckle. Kai wants a superplex, but Ripley punches her down to the mat. While the official checks on Kai, Mercedez Martinez appears out of nowhere and kicks Ripley in the head. Kai hits the GTK and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Dakota Kai

What a match! Ripley got all the offense. Literally all the offense. But Kai got the win. Martinez returns after the match to beat up Ripley some more. Ripley appears to have a bloody nose, but, more importantly, a bloody feud on her hands with the Robert Stone Brand. And Io Shirai has a challenger. NXT goes to commercials.

Shawn Michaels is seen talking to Pat McAfee after the break. F**k, this guy is gonna be on the show tonight? Then Bronson Reed comes out for a squash match. That's my guess at least. They're really trying to build up the Thicc Boi. Shane Thorne comes out. Ah, this is an "overcome your old rival and leave them behind" match. A little different from a squash, but not much.

Shane Thorne vs. Bronson Reed

They lock up to start and Reed backs Thorne into the corner. Shane wants to skip the pleasantries. He hits Reed with a few forearms, which hardly budges him. Reed elbows him hard. Thorne dropkicks Reed out of the ring and dives after him. Reed fights back. Thorne rolls in the ring. Reed tries to go up to the top turnbuckle. Thorne stops him and they battle on the ropes. Reed pushes Thorne off, but Throne dropkicks him. Reed hangs down over the ropes and Thorne hits a running senton. He hits a knee to the face and gets a two-count. Reed headbutts Thorne and gorilla presses him. He goes for a Death Valley driver but Thorne elbows out. He hits a clothesline, but Reed shrugs it off. They trade blows. Thorne runs the ropes and Reed clotheslines him. He hits a Death Valley driver and goes to the top rope. He hits a splash and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Short and to the point, always appreciated.

We see video of Breezango arriving at NXT earlier. Legado del Fantasma pull up in an SUV and jump out to assault them. They throw Fandango in the back of the SUV and drive away. Maybe they're taking him to a bachelor party.

We see a video package for Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland, the next triple threat qualifier for the NXT North American Championship ladder match at NXT Takeover XXX. NXT takes a commercial break, and we're taking a page break. Click down below to go to page two.

