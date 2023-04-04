WWE NXT Preview: Stand & Deliver Fallout; Dragon Lee's TV Debut Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA looks at the fallout of this weekend's Stand & Deliver event & we hear from the new Champs.

The 2023 WrestleMania weekend is now in the rearview mirror, and between the ending of that show and last night's concerningly disastrous Raw, WWE fans are quite dazed at the moment, and not in a good way. After all of that and the big news yesterday that WWE is now merging with UFC to form a new mega-company and that Vince McMahon was now firmly back in complete control again (see last night's Raw), you would be forgiven for forgetting that Saturday afternoon's NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event on Peacock ever even took place. While the show wasn't exactly unforgettable, I highly doubt it would be as lost in the discussion if not for all of the other drama over the past 48 hours. With that said, WWE NXT will be airing, as usual, tonight on the USA Network, and we will probably see some fallout from the event of the past weekend. That is unless Vince just decides to nuke the whole thing before air. Anything and everything is possible at this point.

We have a new NXT Champion in Carmelo Hayes and a new NXT Women's Champion in Indi Hartwell. While I'm sure we'll hear from both, neither is currently scheduled to wrestle tonight. Those honors will go to Nathan Frazer and the man who made his NXT in-ring debut at Stand & Deliver and will now be making his regular TV debut tonight, Dragon Lee. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

NXT's newest sensation Dragon Lee will hit the ring for the first time on NXT TV where he'll take on the young, high-flying Nathan Frazer. Despite coming up short at NXT Stand & Deliver in the North American Championship Fatal 5-Way Match, Lee cemented himself as one of NXT's best and will look to carry the momentum into a match with Frazer. The upstart Frazer, meanwhile, looks to get back on the winning path after falling to NXT North American Champion Wes Lee a few weeks back during an Open Challenge. What will happen when these two incredible Superstars face off? Tune in to NXT on Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Along with that match, tonight on NXT, we will see Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo take on Pretty Deadly in tag team action, while Dijak will face Odyssey Jones in singles action.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on USA.