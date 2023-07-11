Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: NXT, Trick Williams, USA Network, wrestling, wwe, WWE Raw

WWE NXT Preview: The Judgement Day Are Rolling Into Town Tonight

Here's our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA, where WWE RAW stars The Judgement Day will invade NXT looking for Champion Carmelo Hayes.

One of the defining traits of the current iteration of NXT is the regular inclusion of main roster superstars from Raw and SmackDown, respectively. We have seen headlining feuds between these established superstars and the up-and-coming talents from NXT, and we have even seen veterans such as Dolph Ziggler come down to Orlando and win major titles in the brand. One man who knows about winning titles in NXT is the leader of The Judgement Day, Finn Balor, and as of late, he's been having a bit of an issue with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Tonight on WWE NXT, the group has accepted an invitation from the Champ to make an appearance live. What will that lead to? Let's take a look.

With former NXT stars Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley (and their little buddy Dom Mysterio too!) returning to their old stomping grounds tonight on WWE NXT, we could be in store for some fireworks a week after the Fourth of July. Let's see what WWE.com thinks will go down tonight.

The Judgment Day are coming to NXT as Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest, and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley accepted an invitation from NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Hayes has been a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day, as he's aided WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins from Bálor's attacks on multiple occasions, one of which sparked a match on Monday Night Raw between Hayes and Bàlor. Last week, Hayes extended an invitation to the group to come see him and Trick Williams, a challenge which Bálor accepted. Be sure to tune in to WWE NXT on Tuesday at 8/7 C to see what will happen when The Judgment Day come face-to-face with Trick Melo Gang!

Along with that, tonight we will see a No. 1 Contender's Match between Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov, the NXT debuts of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson taking on Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey, Ivy Nile facing NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in a non-title match, and a battle between Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Joe Coffey with Tony D'Angelo's freedom on the line.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

