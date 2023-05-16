WWE NXT Preview: The Women's Title Tournament Continues Tonight Check out our preview for tonight's episode of WWE NXT on USA, where the NXT Women's Championship Tournament will continue on.

One of the conundrums to come out of the WWE Draft a couple of weeks ago was the necessity of figuring out what to do when a Champion from NXT was drafted to either Raw or SmackDown, respectively. WWE's answer was not a uniform one. It ranged from simply saying, "To hell with it!" and letting them take the belts with them to their new show, as was the case with the Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, to stripping the Champion of their title and keeping it down in Orlando, as was the case with now former Women's Champion Indi Hartwell. Seeing as that title is now vacant, a tournament to crown a new Women's Champion is currently underway and will continue on tonight's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

One of the Women's Championship Tournament matches we will see tonight will have the white meat babyface former Champion Roxanne Perez taking on the devious Jacy Jayne. Who will prevail? Let's see what WWE.com thinks.

The NXT Women's Championship Tournament rages on as former champion Roxanne Perez takes on one of NXT's most foul Superstars, Jacy Jayne. Perez lost her championship at NXT Stand & Deliver and while she's had chances to win it back, she hasn't recaptured the NXT Women's Title. Jayne has long coveted the title and claimed NXT to be her own personal playground. Being NXT Women's Champion would only strengthen that claim in Jayne's mind. Which Superstar will advance to the semifinals? Tune into NXT Tuesday at 8/7C on USA to find out!

Along with that, tonight we'll see Fallon Henley take on Cora Jade in the other tournament match, the Creed Brothers battle the Dyad in tag action, while Noam Dar will host Dragon Lee in The Supernova Sessions.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.