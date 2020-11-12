WWE NXT Recap – Better Luck Next Time, Breezango

This week, on WWE NXT, Cameron Grimes gets revenge on Dexter Lumis, and Pat McAfee's reign of terror over NXT continues. Read all about it here!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition, covering AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Except, thanks to YouTube TV, I've had to pay $5 to watch AEW on Fite. Luckily, once Dynamite was over, YouTube had fixed whatever was wrong so I could watch NXT. Well, luckily for you. Unfortunately for me, as I almost had the night off! Ah well! The duties of a wrestling "journalist" never stop. Nor do the doodies.

WWE NXT Recap for November 11th, 2020 Part 2

Dexter Lumis skulks to the ring for a match with Timothy Thatcher. Lumis is mad because Thatcher threw jobber Austin Gray through one of his drawings earlier tonight.

Lumis makes him pay for it. This is, unsurprisingly, a stiff match. And since both of these guys are getting pushes, there's even that rare (for WWE) feeling of unpredictability to its outcome. So, of course, you know that's the signal that this will have a screwjob finish. Sure enough, Cameron Grimes comes out and costs Lumis the match.

Timothy Thatcher defeats Dexter Lumis.

Cameron Grimes beats down Lumis after the match. He puts a burlap sack over his head, so Lumis can't see. Lumis, for some reason, doesn't think to pull the sack off and instead just wildly swings a chair around. Grimes hits a Cave-In on Lumis and then gets close up in his face. So close, the camera shows us how easy it is to see through the burlap sack.

McKenzie Mitchell catches Johnny Gargano about to enter William Regal's office. Gargano tries to convince Regal to reverse the decision on his match earlier tonight. Gargano says he rigged the wheel, and it was meant to be "a good." Regal says Leon Ruff is the new North American Champion and the Gargano curse is still alive. NXT takes a commercial break.

After the break, Tommaso Ciampa cuts a promo complaining about wrestling these days and how much better it was back in the day. This is his new gimmick. He says wrestling is just like the world these days, people complaining to get what they want and actions without consequences. He says he's gonna change the 2020 locker room culture.

Then we get a video package about Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley titled "Prime Target." They'll have a match next week.

Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, and Lorcan and Burch come to the ring. McAfee cuts another great promo about how great his group is. He hits so many great heel tropes. Talking crap about Orlando, calling his group the best four-man group in wrestling, calling the IWC "the dumbest community on the internet" and saying they don't deserve to watch this match, talking about Tom Brady and all the money he has. He gets on commentary, so this can continue throughout the next match. NXT takes a commercial break.

Cameron Grimes talks trash backstage about Dexter Lumis and how he figured out his secret. He says Lumis has creepy eyes, but once he covered him up, he could kick his ass. A graphic tells us Finn Balor will be back next week.

Finally, Breezango comes out so we can get this main event in the record books, and I can go to sleep. No one believes Breezango are walking out of here with the belts, which makes this match pretty much meaningless. It goes on for about seven minutes before Pete Dunne and McAfee gets involved. Drake Maverick (who got beat up by McAfee snd his crew last week) runs out to even up the odds, but it's not enough. Dunne murders Maverick then cheats some more. Burch gets the pin on Fandango after they hit a double DDT.

Lorcan and Burch defeat Breezango to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Drake Maverick attacks McAfee and friends after the match and, naturally, gets his ass kicked. Breezango gets another beatdown as well. All of this leads up to… wait for it… wait for it…

Wait for it…

McAfee kicking Tyler Breeze in the head, and the show ends?! No Undisputed Era?!

NXT was pretty good tonight. There was some filler, and some of the matches… well, most of the matches… went too long. That's just the reality of WWE television. There are too many hours of it for them to fill, so we get a lot of matches that last through two commercial breaks, and you could really cut out the entire middle and lose little of value. But hey, we got a title change tonight; that's always nice.

Tomorrow is a night off from wrestling for me, which is nice. I'll be back to recap Friday Night Smackdown, though, like a glutton for punishment.

