WWE NXT Recap – Candice LeRea Somehow Botches a Humvee Spot

On WWE NXT this week, Candice LeRea's humvee nearly jobs to a toy tank! Plus: Toni Storm returns to the ring! I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition, covering the most important contest that will be decided in the country this week: AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT! Here's how it works. I've been watching cable news nonstop for the past 36 hours straight, but now I'm gonna take a short break to watch four hours of wrestling and tell you what happened. Is any of this good for my mental health? Absolutely not. But that's how much I love you, dear readers!

Johnny Gargano addresses the NXT Universe from home. He wants to address some nasty rumors, like the rumor he hates wheels. he says he loves wheels. He's playing a board game with a wheel. The only thing he loves better is making history. He talks about winning the NXT North American Championship twice.

Gargano gets a call. It's the person in the Scream mask who says, "I'm in your house." He says he knows… they're right here. They are at the table with him. Gargano says he's gonna have a long reign and defend the title next week. He has the scream mask person spin the wheel, then tells them they suck at this, and he wins. Okay.

I guess the deal there is that the person in the mask is supposed to be Indi Hartwell, but she got the COVID or was in contact with someone who had the COVID, and so they needed to have a way to advance the storyline at Halloween Havoc while she quarantines or whatever.

Toni Storm comes out, followed quickly by Shotzi Blackheart, and they have a match.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm

They get in each other's faces to start, and the match gets started quickly. Early in the match, Blackheart botches an attempt at a springboard move, but they cover it up well enough. This match is raw and aggressive and a pleasant change of pace from the usual WWE style. Still a little long, though. They sort-of botch a DDT to the apron from the ropes (performed by Shotzi on Storm), but then Candice LeRea interrupts from the COVIDtron. She's with Shotzi's tank, in the middle of the road. Shotzi is distracted, and Storm pins her.

Winner: Toni Storm

Candice apologizes for interrupting the match, but she's concerned Shotzi's tank might get run over soon. She hears a lot of cars. There's one coming right now. She flags it down. It's a hummer. It stops. Candice gets in the hummer and tries to run over the tank. God damn hilariously, they screwed this up. Candice tries to run it over, but she doesn't hit it with the wheels, and so it just gets kinda stuck under the bumper, and she has to drive for like a quarter-mile before the tank actually breaks. Haha!

Shotzi breaks down in tears after seeing how poorly that segment went. Toni Storm tries to comfort her. NXT takes a commercial break.

Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma are walking in the NXT parking lot, the most dangerous place on Earth. He says he beat him fair and square in the middle of the ring. ATlas pulls up in a car, gets out, hits Wilde, and Mendoza with a tire iron gets back in and drives away.

Timothy Thatcher does a live Thatch as Thatch Can segment again. Thatcher's student is some guy named Akeem today. Today's lesson is about reversals. Thatcher shows how to reverse a windpipe choke. Of course, he sadistically holds Akeem in a wristlock while he keeps tapping. Akeem complains about it. Thatcher apologizes and offers to get him some water. He says now it's Akeem's turn to do the escape.

He tries and, of course, Thatcher tricks him and reverses into an ankle lock. While he's doing that, the guy from last week (apparently named Austin Gray?) runs out and attacks Thatcher, knocking him out of the ring and sending him on the retreat.

McKenzie Mitchell asks Xia Li about the letters she's been getting from Boa. She says the letters were from a family member, and they made her realize she needs to turn things around, but she refuses to elaborate on what's in them. William Regal shows up with another letter for her. Xia says she needs to challenge Raquel Gonzalez next week. Regal agrees after she assures him, she's sure.

Video package for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream. Then some commercials. Then a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai. Now the main event. Velveteen Dream is in the ring. Ciampa comes out.

Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Velveteen Dream's scandal and WWE's response to it has turned a lot of people, me included, off his character, which was once really appreciated by fans. Ciampa, well, he's never really done much for me. As such, I don't really care what happens in this match. Ciampa wins with Fairy Tale Ending.

Winner: Tomasso Ciampa

Let me say this about NXT; its presentation is better than the Thunderdome. You've still got the screens, and you've still got the piped-in crowd noise, but the live fans there, while potentially creating a coronavirus super spreader event, do make the show feel much more alive and the crowd noise realer. Another thing I'll say about NXT is their women's division is great, and in fact, if WWE just put all their women on one show, we could all just watch that and be a lot happier than watching any of WWE's current three weekly shows. This was a good show with a dud of a main event, though that's admittedly subjective as I just don't care for either guy and particularly don't enjoy watching Velveteen Dream based not on his ring work but based on the way WWE handled those allegations. Dynamite won tonight, and I'm guessing the ratings will reflect that, but if you took away the main event, NXT would have been a lot better.

