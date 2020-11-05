WWE NXT Recap – Pat McAfee: Best Thing to Happen to WWE in Years?

On WWE NXT this week, Pat McAfee declares NXT's new world order, brother! Plus: Drake Maverick and Killian Dane get in sync. I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition, covering the most important contest that will be decided in the country this week: AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT! Here's how it works. I've been watching cable news nonstop for the past 36 hours straight, but now I'm gonna take a short break to watch four hours of wrestling and tell you what happened. Is any of this good for my mental health? Absolutely not. But that's how much I love you, dear readers!

WWE NXT Recap for November 4th, 2020 Part 2

Drake and Killian head to the ring. Killian Dane has accepted the theme music. Drake literally dances around him to the ring. This gimmick amuses me, even if Drake Maverick is a scab.

Drake and Killian vs. Ever Rise

Haven't we seen these guys wrestle like a half dozen times in the last couple of months? Well, at least it's a mostly short comedy match. Drake and Killian are fully working together now, and this match goes much better for them. Maverick does still spend a substantial part of the match playing face in peril for a couple of jobbers, but he's starting to turn it around when… Pat McAfee and his stable (Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, and Pete Dunne) arrive in a white SUV and enter the building. I think commentary is calling them the Kings of NXT. They head right to the ring and beat the crap out of both teams.

Winners: No One

I guess Danny Burch is taking out his anger at Trump's poor election performance on these poor jobbers. After a savage beatdown, McAfee grabs a camera and declare his team the "greatest four-man group in wrestling history." Bold. NXT takes a commercial break.

After that break, they're still in the ring for a promo. McAfee says it again: "You are looking at the greatest four men to ever come together in the history of the wrestling business. We run NXT now, and there's no question about it. The thing about us that makes us different is that we're not a bunch of scumbags. Not Danny, not Oney, not Pete, and DEfinitely not me. We are made of class. We are professional. And since we are the new Kings of NXT, it's only fitting that we pay tribute to the group that used to run roughshod on NXT, the Undisputed Era."

McAfee says they're going to retire Undisputed Era's banners by hanging them in the rafters. McAfee talks about the history of the Undisputed Era (and calls Bobby Fish "mustache stooge," which it's hard to disagree with). It leads up to talking about the history between Pete Dunn and Roderick Strong. Dunne says he learned who to trust when Strong betrayed him, and he wanted to return the favor last week to Kyle O'Reilly.

McAfee says Undisputed Era got greedy and wanted more and more, and NXT was willing to change and bury everyone else for their push. He's shooting here, guys! Lorcan and Burch want to know: "what about us?!" They claim they were overlooked that whole time but now look; they have the titles. McAfee says Undisputed Era got away with everything here — bullying, taking advantage of people, etc. — but all it took was one encounter with Pat McAfee to ruin it.

McAfee runs through his recent history with Cole and how he came to form the Kings of NXT. He says it was the easiest thing he's ever done to put this group together because everyone hated the Undisputed Era. Now it's their time beginning in NXT, and time to raise the Undisputed Era into the rafters "and never ever hear from those four little dirtbags ever again."

McAfee says the group is a Democracy, so he wants to make sure they all decide together what to do. He asks if they're in favor of raising the banner; says aye. No one does. But if they'd rather throw it into the trash can, say aye. They say aye that time. They get a trash can, and McAfee throws the banner in thereafter, giving a little speech declaring Undisputed Era officially dead. Dunne pours lighter fluid in the garbage can, and they light it on fire.

"NXT: you're welcome. All you stupid fans on the little tron thingies, you're the worst. In-person: you're terrible. We're the greatest. You suck. Cheers." They walk back out to their SUV and are about to leave, but Killian Dane comes out of nowhere and attacks McAfee.

The Kings intervene and kick Dane's ass. McAfee calls him a scumbag. Dunn kicks the car door into Dane's head. McAfee says they better go since Dunne just committed murder. They get in the SUV and drive off.

Pat McAfee is the best thing to happen to WWE in years.

