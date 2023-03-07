WWE Officially Announces King and Queen of the Ring for Saudi Arabia WWE announced that a new Premium Live Event called King and Queen of the Ring will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in May.

WWE dropped the official announcement for the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring premium live event on WWE Raw last night. The PLE, which will feature tournaments to crown both titular winners, will be held in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, part of WWE's deal with the government to produce events in the country and run propaganda for the government, laundering the regime's human rights violations through nostalgia and sports entertainment. King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 27th and stream on Peacock and the WWE Network.

A press release provides more details on the event:

The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be held at the Jeddah Superdome, the world's largest pillarless Superdome, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. WWE King and Queen Of The Ring is happening in Jeddah, alongside a host of additional exciting events happening in Jeddah throughout the year. This marks the first King Of The Ring Premium Live Event to be held since 2015 and the first crowning of a Queen since the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament which took place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh in 2021. More details on WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which pays WWE tens of millions of dollars each for these events, is also one of the rumored suitors in Vince McMahon's quest to sell WWE. Additionally, the Fund is believed to be one of the best options for McMahon if the intention is to take the company private and allow McMahon to continue running it behind the scenes, though there is no indication that is what McMahon wants. Any deal to sell WWE is expected to be completed before the company renegotiates its media rights deals in the Fall, so we should find out soon enough.