WWE Raw: A Single Word Took Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch Nuclear

Oh, happy day! For the second week in a row, The Chadster has been given the opportunity to watch and write about his beloved WWE Raw. The Chadster would almost be willing to take back all the mean things he's ever said about Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, except that Ray still colludes with Tony Khan to force The Chadster to watch AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays. The Chadster loved every single thing about WWE Raw this week. The only criticism The Chadster has is that The Chadster wishes it was just a little bit longer. But one thing in particular that The Chadster enjoyed was how Liv Morgan came into her own with a promo that totally blew The Chadster's mind.

It all started with a promo by Becky Lynch on her Survivor Series opponent, Charlotte Flair. Lynch said:

Charlotte Flair out here acting like she don't know who the hell I am. Well, let me remind you, Charlotte, I'm the person who used to be your best friend. The person who you rode everywhere with, the person who was there, so happy for you with every opportunity you got and every title that you won. But the person who was also there with a shoulder to cry on any time things didn't go your way. But I'm also the person who realized that a friendship with Charlotte Flair comes with conditions and those conditions are that you be the star and I'd be the person in the background. I'm the person that said to hell with your friendship and slapped you so hard across the face, it sent me into a different stratosphere. I'm the person who had to do so much more than be just a one-note rip-off of somebody else. I'm the person who had to tear myself apart and recreate myself time and time again so that I could be the biggest star in this industry. I'm the person whose success has made you the most miserable human being I've ever met, who has made you so bitter you don't even like yourself anymore. But most importantly, I'm the person you're going to go face to face with at Survivor Series. I'm gonna force you to face all of your insecure demons. This is not about brand supremacy to me. No, this is about personal legacy. And Charlotte Flair, if you still don't remember who I am, this Sunday, I'm going to be the person who beat the ever-living piss out of you.

But Morgan interrupted to say:

I'm sorry for coming out here and interrupting this weird little love/hate obsession thing that you and Charlotte seem to always have. But last week you just walked away from me. You just walked away, and I can't let you do that again, especially not after I finally won the opportunity that I've been waiting for. A chance to take that Raw women's championship off of the person that, at one point, I admired the most. You, Becky, you.

Those words didn't go over too well with Lynch, who said that Morgan should have won the title while Becky was out because she'll never win it now that Becky is back. And normally, Lynch would have won the promo battle right there, but Morgan dug deep to show that she has what it takes to be a WWE Superstar at the highest level because she said:

Well, on behalf of the entire WWE Universe, I think we all can agree that Big-Time Becks is really just a Big Time Bitch.

Now, don't get The Chadster wrong. The Chadster would normally never encourage cussing, even if The Chadster is occasionally forced to utter an unsavory word like "dang" or "jerk," usually when referring to AEW President Tony Khan and his obsession with ruining The Chadster's life and making The Chadster sexually impotent. But sometimes, in wrestling, you have to take things beyond the limit, and that's what Liv Morgan did right here by using the B-word against the champion. The Chadster can't wait to see this feud progress more after Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series streams this Sunday on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere, and it's the one night a year when the superstars of WWE Raw and the Superstars of WWE Smackdown go head-to-head, which is so exciting, it might just cure The Chadster's sexual impotence. The show features two traditional Survivor Series matches with men and women from WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown, plus Smackdown's Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Raw's WWE Champion Big E, Raw's Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown's Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Raw Tag Team Champions RKBro vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Smackdown's Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Raw's United States Champion Damian Priest. Plus, whatever else WWE comes up with between now and then, minus anything Vince McMahon changes his mind on between now and then. In The Chadster's opinion, it's fair to say that WWE Survivor Series may be the best PPV of the year, but definitely the best PPV to take place in November.

