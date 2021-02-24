WWE Raw Dominated Cable Last Night Like Lashley Dominated Strowman

For once, things are looking up for WWE, even after Showbuzz Daily released the cable ratings charts. Raw dominated, taking the top three spots for the night, and let The Chadster tell you, it's making The Chadster feel like a million bucks! Woo! The Chadster feels like Ric Flair after Lacey Evans announced her pregnancy. Yeah! You can call The Chadster daddy!

WWE Raw Ratings Improve After Miz Wins Championship

While the ratings this week are good for WWE Raw, they're bad for Drew McIntyre. Think about it. Drew loses the title, and Raw viewership immediately goes up? Raw drew 1.890 million viewers across three hours, with 1.978 million viewers, 1.926 million viewers, and 1.765 million viewers. Raw averaged .57 in the 18-49 demo, with hours of .60, .57, and .53.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster is so used to WWE losing in the ratings, he isn't even sure how to handle it now that they're winning. All The Chadster knows is that The Chadster hasn't felt this potent in a long time. It's enough to make The Chadster want to call up Keighleyanne and apologize to her and ask her to move back home. WWE Raw is winning in the ratings, babe!

But wait. What if Keighleyanne staying at her mother's in Pittsburg is the lucky charm that's causing WWE Raw's ratings to go up? The Chadster isn't superstitious, but if there's a chance? How could The Chadster invite his estranged wife to come back home if there's even the smallest chance it could cause WWE to start losing in the ratings again? That's not something The Chadster could live with, so love will have to wait.