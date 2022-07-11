WWE Raw Preview: Beast, Balor, and Bianca Belair

Another Monday night, another three hours of life down the drain watching WWE Raw. WWE is advertising three segments for tonight's show, including the return of Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio, and Carmella vs. Bianca Belair. WWE.com has the details on the return of Brock Lesnar:

Brock Lesnar returns to Raw! "The Beast" Brock Lesnar is set to return to the red brand for the first time since his epic winner take all collision with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar stunned The Head of the Table and the WWE Universe when he returned on SmackDown three weeks ago to confront Reigns following his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Riddle. At first it looked as if the former WWE Champion planned to acknowledge his longtime rival by shaking hands, but Lesnar instead lured in Reigns and dispatched The Bloodline with a trio of F-5s. With a colossal Last Man Standing rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title looming at SummerSlam, what will Lesnar have to say about squaring off with Reigns one last time? Find out Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Thrilling, we're sure. But that's not all that's planned for WWE Raw tonight. Believe it or not, there will also be some wrestling matches, including a first. Rey Mysterio will take on Finn Balor for the first time ever in a singles match on Raw, continuing the angle between the Mysterios and Judgment Day that we can only assume is leading to Dominik Mysterio joining the faction. Additionally, Carmella will take a break from her feud with Jersey Shore star Angelina to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship.

WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network tonight, but if you've got better things to do (and we could think of a few thousand), then don't worry! In the rare event anything exciting happens, you can find out all about it here on Bleeding cool tomorrow morning.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, wrestling, wwe