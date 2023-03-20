WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns, Logan Paul on Raw Tonight Roman Reigns, the Logan Paul of WWE, and Logan Paul, the Roman Reigns of YouTube, will both be on WWE Raw tonight.

Two big stars are set for WWE Raw tonight as both Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will be in the building. Raw tonight will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis as the company inches ever-closer to WrestleMania. Tonight is, in fact, the penultimate episode before WrestleMania takes place on April 1st and 2nd, so WWE will be pulling almost all the stops out this week to sell the show (they've got to save something for next week, after all).

With that in mind, The Tribal Chief will grace WWE Raw viewers with his presence when he shows up to address his WrestleMania challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Cody Rhodes. In addition to challenging Reigns for his title, Rhodes also played a role in reuniting Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens last week, which will set The Bloodline up for further downfall at WrestleMania, no doubt. Reigns will likely be so annoyed he rushes to the ring, taking only fifteen minutes to talk there with his entourage instead of the usual twenty.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul will host a special episode of his podcast, Impaulsive, from inside the Suicide Forest! No, wait, sorry, that was a few years ago. Paul will host the episode live on WWE Raw tonight, where he will surely be interrupted by his WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins. WWE is also advertising Montez Ford vs. Austin Theory tonight. Since Theory is heading into a match with John Cena at WrestleMania, we can be pretty sure who's winning this one.

Finally, tonight on WWE Raw, we should learn more about the second-most-interesting story in WWE: whether or not Otis has ditched his tag team partner, Shorty G, to become a Maximum Male Model. All that and, presumably, more tonight when Raw airs on USA Network at 8/7C.