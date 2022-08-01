WWE Raw Preview: SummerSlam Fallout, Tag Title Match, and More

Now that SummerSlam is out of the way and Vince McMahon's storylines have been completed (because, let's face it, no one believes that guy was planning anything more than two weeks out, if that), the second McMahon/Helmsley Era can truly begin. New WWE Head of Creative Triple H already brought back some of his faves at SummerSlam, with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io "Sky" all appearing after the Raw Women's title match. Will we hear more from them tonight?

We can assume so, though it isn't being advertised. What is advertised for WWE Raw tonight is a Tag Team Championship match between champs The Usos, who successfully fended off a challenge by the Street Profits at SummerSlam, and The Mysterios, who defeated Judgment Day after Edge returned to get revenge on his fellow goths who betrayed him weeks ago.

Fresh off their victory over The Street Profits at SummerSlam, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will look to defend their titles against The Mysterios in what is sure to be an instant Raw classic. Rey and Dominik Mysterio overcame The Judgment Day at The Biggest Event of the Summer thanks in part to the surprise return of Edge. Can the first father-and-son Tag Team Champions overcome one of the greatest tandems in WWE history at the height of their success? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Monday Night Raw.

The other matches planned for WWE Raw are to determine Bobby Lashley's next challenger for the United States Championship, which he successfully defended against Theory at SummerSlam. Six wrestlers will face off in two triple threat matches, with the winner of each facing each other to get a shot at Lashley.

Tonight, Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa and Chad Gable will square off in a Triple Threat Match. In addition, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali and The Miz will battle in another free-for-all. Then, the two winners of those high-stakes showdowns will collide for a United States Championship opportunity. Find out who has what it takes to challenge The All Mighty, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

Mostly, people will be tuning in to see if WWE Raw is any better now that Triple H is in charge. That remains to be seen, but if the slightly looser feel of SummerSlam is any indication, we can expect at least a mild improvement tonight.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, wrestling, wwe