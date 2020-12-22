WWE Raw Ratings Rebound; Can Santa Bring Raw a Christmas Miracle?

Following a disastrous week that traumatized the ol' Chadster with the lowest-ever ratings for WWE Raw, things turned around in a major way this week for the WWE TLC fallout episode of The Chadster's favorite show. WWE Raw gained 170,000 viewers and .12 in the 18-49 demo for a show that featured Charlotte Flair, who returned at TLC, and a continuation of a storyline that saw Bray Wyatt burned alive.

WWE Raw Ratings On the Way Back Up

WWE Raw drew an average of 1.691 million viewers, the thirteenth time this year that Raw has come in below 1.7 million and Raw's ratings appear to be even lower week-to-week than they were before the introduction of the Thunderdome. For the three hours of Raw, the show drew 1.841 million viewers, 1.701 million viewers, and 1.531 million viewers respectively. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw earned a .53, a .55, and .51 for a .53 average, also up from last week's low. Raw took the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots on the ratings charts at Showbuzz Daily, behind the NFL and Sportscenter.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

A lot of people might look at the trend of Raw's ratings decline over the past year, noting how viewership dropped below 2 million right after WrestleMania as the pandemic took its effect on the wrestling business and only reached above 2 million again one time the entire rest of the year, for the first Raw in the Thunderdome. But you want to know how The Chadster looks at it? Next week's episode could be the second time.

Look, The Chadster knows this looks bad. But the momentum of this week's still bad but better than last week number is something we can build on. All The Chadster needs is for all of the people who love WWE as much as The Chadster to wish really, really hard and maybe Santa Claus will bring us a much-needed Christmas miracle. Are you out there, Santa? It's me, Chad. I've never wanted anything more in my life than for WWE Raw to be the number one show on Cable again. Can we make that happen, big man?