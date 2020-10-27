WWE Raw Recap – Drew McIntyre Doesn't Care That He Lost His Belt

In part one of The Shovel: WWE Raw Edition, Drew McIntyre isn't taking his loss at Hell in a Cell very seriously. Plus: AJ Styles respects continuity.

WWE Raw Recap for October 26th, 2020 Part 1

Drew McIntyre comes out after the opening credits to kick off Raw. He's looking a little bit less pissed off than I would look if I lost my championship to Randy Orton last night at Hell in a Cell. Drew says he's been trying to think of the words to express how he feels about losing his championship. He has no excuses. Just one promise: "I will be WWE Champion once again." He says he lives his life based on a quote from the movie Rocky: "Adriaaaannn! Adriaaaaaannnn!" Well, it loses something in the translation.

Drew says he understands people probably think he shouldn't be in such a good mood after losing his championship and falling 16 feet off the Hell in a Cell through a table, but actually, to keep it real, he fell from like 1/3 of the way up the cage so it was like 5 feet and he more gently dropped as opposed to fell. Before Drew totally buries kayfabe, Miz and Morrison interrupt.

Miz and Morrison sarcastically congratulate McIntyre on his successful championship run that's now over. They play up Miz's second Money in the Bank contract as more important. "We're not calling you a loser. Just not a winner." Miz points out that when he cashed it in last time, it was on Randy Orton, in Orlando. Miz recaps the events of that fateful night, and history might repeat itself tonight because Randy Orton is a guest on Moment of Bliss.

Miz says that Drew is better off having not won last night because if he had, Miz and Morrison would have to beat him up now and take his title. They say Drew will probably take another 19 years to get another title shot (is Miz really one to talk? Or Morrison for that matter?). Drew kicks their asses. They barely escape with their lives. Drew says he has an idea, and he'll talk to management about it.

Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe are on commentary tonight, and though the draft is over, Phillips is still stuck on that "landscape changing" metaphor based on the results of Hell in a Cell. But a new corporate catchphrase is about to get over because it's the one time of the year when the Superstars of Raw and the Superstars of Smackdown go head to head. Well, except all those times they do whenever WWE feels like having someone crossover. That's right; it's time to start promoting Survivor Series! There will be some qualifying matches tonight for spots on Team Raw.

AJ Styles comes to the ring with his massive bodyguard or starts to anyway. Raw takes a COMMERCIAL BREAK. After the break, Tom Phillips tells us management has approved Drew McIntyre's idea, and Drew will fight The Miz tonight. AJ Styles is in the ring with Jordan Omogbehin. Styles points out he's 2 and 0 on Raw so far, and he wants to get down to the question on everyone's mind: why is he in a qualifying match tonight? Hasn't he proven himself around the world? Styles should just be made the captain of the team. He'll lead Raw to the promised land because he's the face that runs the place.

But Styles is facing Jeff Hardy in a qualifying match. To prove he's above the law, Styles actually brings up something that happened several weeks ago, way outside the WWE viewer's attention span. He brings up beef from the Summer on Smackdown when Hardy beat him for the Intercontinental Championship using an "illegal knee brace," though, of course, Hardy was in the knee brace due to an attack from Styles in the first place. Styles says if Hardy tries to do to him what he did to Elias last night at Hell in a Cell, his friend Omogbehin will make Hardy wish he was drinking again. Hardy comes to the ring-like, "seriously, another sobriety angle?"

Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles – Survivor Series Qualifying Match

Boy, nothing says the landscape of Raw and Smackdown has been altered forever like having the same people who were feuding on Smackdown before the draft feuding on Raw after it. They have a pretty good match, which Styles wins with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Winner: AJ Styles

After Styles and his giant leave, Elias runs out and hits Hardy with a guitar. Sarah Schrieber interviews R-Truth backstage. Will he get involved in the tag match happening next? Find out in part two of The Shovel: WWE Raw Edition.

