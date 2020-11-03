WWE Raw Recap – Guitar on a Pole Match? Russo Would Be Proud

On WWE Raw this week, Randy Orton has a personal evolution while Jeff Hardy battles Elias in a Guitar on a Pole Match! Read all about it right here; I'm Jude Terror. This is The Shovel: Raw Edition, and though the fate of the free world will be decided on November 3rd, we're gonna talk about this pro wrestling nonsense that happened the night before and pretend it matters!

WWE Raw Recap for November 2nd, 2020 Part 1

Raw opens with an elaborate video package detailing all the forces looking to take Randy Orton's WWE Championship. Then Tom Phillips welcomes us to the WWE Thunderdome, where you can appear on one of a thousand LED screens in the virtual audience, and all it will cost is YOUR VERY SOUL!!!!!!

Randy Orton comes to the ring. He walks so slowly, Phillips and Byron Saxton are able to make a full pitch for Survivor Series, the night when the superstars of Raw and the superstars of Smackdown go head to head. Finally, Orton arrives, and it's time for a promo.

"Eight days ago, I became WWE Champion. Eight days ago, I became a fourteen-time world champion," he says. "Eight days ago, I proved that I am the best of the best. But nononononono. Best of the best doesn't do me any justice. I'm not just the best of the best. I roved eight days ago that I am the best, period. I am better than Edge. I am better than The Undertaker. I am better than Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, John Cena, and most certainly, I am better than Drew McIntyre."

Orton says he proved he's better than everyone in the back and denies his privilege. The reason he's where he is today is just because he's the best. "Eight days ago, I showed the entire world that I am no longer the Legend Killer. I am now simply a legend." He notes that the belt puts a target on his back, and he dares anyone in the back to come try to take the title from him.

Alexa Bliss comes out, doing her new thing. She smiles at Orton as he circles her. The old Randy would have hit an RKO on her. This one just asks where The Fiend is. Alexa shows him her gloves. Play is written on one. Pain on the other. "He could be here," she says. The Fiend's audio cues play, and the lights turn red. Orton becomes agitated, but the sound and lights stop, and there's no Fiend.

There is a Drew McIntyre, though, and he hits Orton with a Claymore. "You dare me? I dare you to give me my rematch! Until then, I'm gonna make your life a living hell!"

Miz and Morrison run out. Miz cashes in his contract, but McIntyre comes back and assaults them. I guess the cash-in doesn't count. The deal here is McIntyre wants to be the one to take the belt from Orton, and he's not going to let anyone else do it. Raw takes a commercial break.

Because WWE thinks their fans have the brains of literal goldfish, we see a replay of what just happened before the commercials. Then, Charly Caruso tries to interview Miz, but he's too mad. He cuts a very spirited promo about how close he was to becoming champion and how Drew McIntyre should stay out of his business. "You lost! Get over it, Drew!" Miz says it's time for someone else to step in and become the star of Monday Night Raw. John Morrison says McIntyre just pissed off the two guys in the company you don't want angry. They're challenging McIntyre to a two-on-one handicap match. They will both do the job to Drew McIntyre.

Tom Phillips introduces the Guitar on a Pole match and explains the rules: there's a guitar on a pole. Elias is in the ring. He complains about Jeff Hardy trying to run him over and says it's because Hardy is jealous of his career. Elias says his new album went to number one on the charts (he doesn't mention it was on the Apple Music soundtracks charts with no competition). Elias says he was reluctant to accept the Guitar on a Pole match because he doesn't want to jeopardize his music career. Still, then he realized he could make a different kind of art by climbing the pole, grabbing the guitar, and smashing it over Jeff Hardy. He says it could be his greatest hit ever, but also, he's gonna play another hit, his song "Amen." Thankfully, Hardy interrupts before the song can get going.

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias – Guitar on a Pole Match

You know, I'm glad to see the return of the "on a pole" match type. I think we should have more of them and other silly 90s match types like Buried Alive and Boiler Room Brawl instead of the same five gimmick matches over and over and over. Hardy gets the best of an opening exchange in this match and climbs for the guitar, but Elias throws a stool at him (the kind you sit on, not a poo), and Raw takes another commercial break.

Elias is in control after the break and beats up Hardy for a while, but it's Hardy who gets the guitar and jumps off the top turnbuckle to hit Elias with it for the pin.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

The guitar didn't break when Hardy hit Elias with it, so he smashes it on the pole after the match. Well, wasn't that special? Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke are seen working out backstage as Raw takes a commercial break. They'll have a match… and we'll talk about it… but not here. You have to click through to part two of The Shovel: Raw Edition for that.

