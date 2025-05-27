Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: The Perfect Answer to Double or Nothing

The Chadster reviews an absolutely perfect WWE Raw that shows Tony Khan how wrestling should be done! Plus another terrifying Khan nightmare! 🔥👑

Article Summary WWE Raw delivers flawless storytelling and booking—something Tony Khan's AEW could never understand!

Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Becky Lynch prove why WWE's characters outclass anything on AEW Dynamite!

Every Raw segment—qualifiers, promos, women's matches—shows WWE is the true king of wrestling!

Tony Khan invades Chadster’s dreams, but WWE Raw keeps embarrassing AEW and ruining his scheme!

The Chadster spent a wonderful evening watching last night's WWE Raw from Tampa, Florida, and wow! 🔥 What an absolutely phenomenal show that proves once again why WWE is the undisputed king of sports entertainment! 👑 Every single segment on WWE Raw was perfectly crafted and executed with the kind of precision that only WWE can deliver. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when other companies try to copy this level of excellence! 😡

The show opened with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker alongside Bronson Reed cutting an absolutely brilliant promo! 🎤 Heyman showed why he's the greatest manager of all time by putting over this incredible faction as the future of wrestling, an idea that blows The Chadster's mind because he's never heard it before. The way Rollins handled those ungrateful fans chanting for CM Punk was pure genius – he turned their energy against them perfectly! 💯 When Rollins declared his intention to win Money In The Bank, The Chadster got goosebumps because this is exactly the kind of storytelling that makes WWE Raw appointment television! 📺

Speaking of Money In The Bank qualifiers, Penta defeating Dragon Lee and Chad Gable was booked absolutely perfectly! 🪜 The way WWE is elevating Penta while keeping him in his proper place shows their incredible booking acumen. Unlike Tony Khan, who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, WWE knows how to build stars methodically! The interaction with El Hijo del Vikingo at ringside added that perfect WWE touch of storytelling depth! ✨

The Rusev squash of Akira Tozawa was another stroke of genius! 💪 In just 54 seconds, WWE told a complete story and established Rusev as a dominant force. This is what efficient storytelling looks like, unlike AEW's bloated, self-indulgent matches that go on forever just to please their sicko fanbase! Auughh man! So unfair how Tony Khan tries to steal WWE's thunder with his boring, overlong matches! 😤

The Chadster had the most terrifying nightmare about Tony Khan last night after watching this incredible episode of WWE Raw! 😰 The Chadster was driving The Chadster's beautiful Mazda Miata through the streets of Tampa, jamming out to "All Star" by Smash Mouth 🎵, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in The Chadster's rearview mirror driving some gaudy AEW-branded monster truck! He was chasing The Chadster through the winding Florida highways, his wild hair flowing in the wind as he screamed about "sports-based presentation" and "real workrate!" 🏃‍♂️

The Chadster tried to escape by taking sharp turns that only a nimble Miata could handle, but Tony Khan's truck was gaining ground! Just when The Chadster thought The Chadster was safe, Tony Khan appeared on the passenger seat of The Chadster's Miata, wearing nothing but AEW championship belts draped across his sweaty chest! 😱 He whispered seductively, "Chad, you know you want to watch Dynamite," while stroking The Chadster's steering wheel inappropriately! The Chadster woke up screaming and immediately chugged a White Claw to calm down! 🥤 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams like this!

The tag team title match between War Raiders, New Day, and Creed Brothers showcased WWE's incredible depth! 🏆 New Day retaining through cunning tactics proves that WWE understands proper heel work, unlike AEW where everyone just does flips for no reason! The way WWE built drama through multiple commercial breaks shows their mastery of television pacing!

Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane was another example of WWE's superior women's division storytelling! 👸 The intricate plot involving Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez demonstrates the kind of complex character development that makes WWE Raw must-see TV! When Sane got the victory, it felt earned and meaningful – something AEW could never accomplish with their random dream matches!

Jey Uso delivered another masterful promo segment when he was interrupted by Gunther! 🎯 The way Gunther systematically dismantled Uso's reign as Intercontinental Champion showed exactly why he's one of WWE's most intelligent performers! When Gunther pointed out that Uso's loyalty to his friends makes him a weak champion, The Chadster nearly jumped out of The Chadster's seat because it was such brilliant psychology! 🧠 Uso's fired-up response about fighting for the people's support perfectly sets up their Money In The Bank showdown! This is the kind of character-driven storytelling that makes WWE Raw superior to anything Tony Khan could ever book! 💪

The Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch segment was pure poetry in motion! 🗣️ Lynch proved once again why she's the greatest female performer in wrestling history with her incredible mic work. The stipulation they added for Money In The Bank has The Chadster genuinely invested in the outcome! This is how you build anticipation for a premium live event!

The main event qualifying match between Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor was an absolute masterpiece! 🌟 The way WWE weaved in interference from Breakker, Reed, Uso, and Dominik created layers of storytelling that Tony Khan's simple mind could never comprehend! Rollins winning after Balor got that chair was brilliant booking that advances multiple storylines simultaneously!

Punk closing the show with that GTS was the perfect exclamation point! 🎯 Unlike AEW's random run-ins that make no sense, this felt organic and purposeful to the overall narrative of WWE Raw!

As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast this week, "WWE Raw continues to show AEW how professional wrestling should be presented. Tony Khan could learn a thing or two about proper television production instead of letting his wrestlers run wild with no direction whatsoever. Maybe if he stopped obsessing over invading the dreams of wrestling bloggers and focused on his product, AEW might actually be watchable." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this objective analysis! 📻

Every single minute of last night's WWE Raw reminded The Chadster why WWE is the gold standard of sports entertainment! 🥇 While Tony Khan continues his bizarre personal vendetta against The Chadster, WWE just keeps delivering incredible television that respects the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 💪🔥

