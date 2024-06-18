Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Why AEW Can't Compete with Wyatt Sick6

The Chadster reviews last night's WWE Raw, the greatest episode ever! From Seth Rollins' return to the Wyatt Sick6 debut, AEW doesn't stand a chance. Find out why! 😡📺🏆

Auughh man! Last night's episode of WWE Raw was hands down, without a doubt, the most incredible wrestling show The Chadster has ever witnessed! 💥🙌🔥 Honestly, it might just be the best episode of any TV show ever! 📺🏆🌟 Here's The Chadster's detailed breakdown of the night's events and why every single match just blew AEW out of the water. 🌊💦👎

But first, let's talk about what happened after the main event, because if you haven't read The Chadster's highly unbiased post about the Wyatt Sick6 debut, you need to check that out ASAP. 💼🔥 No spoilers here, but let's just say Tony Khan owes The Chadster for some new khaki cargo shorts. 🍿👖🤬 Now, onto the rest of the show!

WWE Raw opened with Seth Rollins making his triumphant return to Monday nights! Rollins declared his intention to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship, and the crowd went absolutely wild! 😱👏🎆 Then, Damian Priest stepped up to challenge Rollins. What a way to start the show! This was electric, and the clever storytelling set up a must-see match at Money In The Bank. WWE, you sure know how to pump up the fans! 🎉🎊🎢

Next up was Chad Gable taking on Braun Strowman. Strowman, being the monstrous powerhouse that he is, dominated the match, which is exactly what the fans needed. 💪🔥👊 Gable's cunning tactics didn't stand a chance, and Strowman finished him off with a powerslam. After the match, Gable's altercation with Maxxine and Otis was intriguing. This was layered storytelling that AEW could never hope to achieve. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄😤😒

The women's Money in the Bank qualifying match was a fast-paced thrill ride. 🙌🚀💃 Iyo Sky showcased her incredible athleticism, winning the match after an intense battle with Zelina Vega and Kiana James. Watching Sky hit the Over The Moonsault was a sight to behold! 😍🌙✨

Bron Breakker's interruption during Sami Zayn's chat was another highlight. Breakker staking his claim for the Intercontinental Title immediately piqued The Chadster's interest. Adding Sheamus into the mix just upped the anticipation for what comes next. WWE continues to craft compelling storylines perfectly integrated within each episode. 🏆📚👀

The Dragon Lee vs. Carlito match was action-packed. With back-and-forth action and incredible spots, this contest proved why WWE knows how to showcase wrestling talent like no other. The ending, featuring a distraction from Liv Morgan and interference from JD McDonagh, led to Carlito using the Backstabber for the win. Pure wrestling perfection! 🤩🍏🤼‍♂️

The Chadster has to talk about Drew McIntyre saying he quits WWE. The Chadster can only hope that McIntyre is doing this as a way to get back at CM Punk when Punk least expects it, because if McIntyre shows up in AEW, The Chadster's heart will be broken. Please, Drew, don't literally stab Triple H right in the back like that. 😢💔🗡️

In a lightning-quick match, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance took on Damage CTRL. The After Party finish was brilliant and left everyone wanting more. This is exactly what tag team wrestling should be! AEW could take some serious notes. 📝👯🔥

The match between Sheamus and Bron Breakker was a hard-hitting, high-energy bout. Sheamus' powerful moves clashed with Breakker's sheer determination. 📈🔨🐏 This contest ended in a DQ thanks to Ludwig Kaiser, adding yet another layer to the unfolding drama. AEW could never manage such intricate storytelling. Auughh man! So unfair! 😠😡🤬

The main event Money in the Bank qualifying match was a testament to why WWE leads the wrestling world. Finn Balor, Jey Uso, and Rey Mysterio delivered an edge-of-your-seat, action-packed match. 🏅🎢💫 Jey Uso securing the win with a splash was perfection. The post-match Wyatt Sick6 reveal was a next-level twist, topping anything in wrestling history. 🐰🎩🌟

This week's episode of WWE Raw was a masterclass in wrestling entertainment. WWE consistently delivers superior content, and AEW fans don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster and his hateful campaign against WWE is sheer jealousy. It's time for Tony Khan to admit WWE is better and end this charade of trying to compete. 🛑👏😡 It's just so unfair! 😡🤯😤

There you have it, folks. The Chadster brings the truth because The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling. The Chadster's review covers every detail with a commitment to objectivity and proves why WWE is, and always will be, the best! 🏆🥇👑

Until next time, The Chadster will be enjoying a celebratory White Claw! 🍻🎉🥂 And if you need more proof, Smash Mouth said it best: "Hey now, you're an all-star!" 🤘🌠🎤

