Wyatt Sick6 Finally Debuts in Scariest Segment in WWE Raw History

Article Summary Wyatt Sick6 debuts on WWE Raw with chilling new storyline and characters.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡 The Chadster was trying to enjoy the greatest episode of WWE Raw in the history of the wrestling business last night, and of course, Tony Khan had to go and RUIN it for The Chadster as usual after the debut of the Wyatt Sick6. 🤬🤬🤬 But let's not get ahead of ourselves. The Chadster will start at the beginning.

The Chadster was sitting in his comfy recliner, enjoying a refreshing White Claw seltzer and taking notes for his unbiased recap of the incredible WWE Raw, which featured banger after banger of matches and compelling storylines that proved once again that WWE is the best wrestling company in the world and Tony Khan could never even dream of competing with it. 🍻🍻💪💪 The Chadster was having the time of his life, and even Keighleyanne looked up from texting that guy Gary for a moment to marvel at the spectacle on the screen. 😲😲

But the best was yet to come! In the final moments of the show, the lights went out and the familiar, spine-chilling sound effects of the late Bray Wyatt's Fiend character played. 🔦🔦😱😱 The camera focused on a door… and out crawled Nikki Cross, dressed as Abby the Witch from the Firefly Funhouse, holding Bray Wyatt's iconic lantern! 🕯️🕯️ The Chadster screamed in terror, but that was nothing compared to what came next.

The camera panned backstage, and The Chadster let out a shriek that nearly caused Keighleyanne to drop her phone. 📱📱 There, fallen in a pool of blood, with the viscous liquid spattered on the walls, lay Chad Gable, Triple H, and other WWE Superstars and officials! 🩸🩸 More wrestlers, dressed as the Firefly Funhouse characters Ramblin' Rabbit (Erick Rowan), Huskus the Pig (Joe Gacy) and Mercy the Buzzard (Dexter Lumis) appeared… and then The Chadster saw him. Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), Bray Wyatt's brother, leading the group known as the Wyatt Sick6, slowly walking past the carnage and out onto the stage to lift the lantern high into the air as they posed menacingly. 😰😰😰

The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes. For weeks, the Wyatt Sick6 had been teased in QR codes on WWE programming, and now, they were here, paying tribute to the late, great Bray Wyatt by using his creative ideas to form a new stable led by his brother. The Chadster was so overwhelmed, he ran out of the house, hopped in the Mazda Miata, and took off down the road, tears streaming down his face. 😭😭🚗💨

But as The Chadster drove, he kept seeing Tony Khan out of the corner of his eye. 👀👀 By the side of the road. In the middle of the road in front of the Miata. Even in the backseat, visible in the rearview mirror. 👻👻 Panicked, The Chadster pulled over and fled into the woods. But Tony Khan chased him, because Tony Khan has an obsession with The Chadster and is always trying to RUIN The Chadster's life! 😠😠😠

The chase through the dark woods was like something out of a horror movie. The Chadster could hear Tony Khan's maniacal laughter echoing through the trees as he ran faster and faster, his heart pounding in his chest. 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ Finally, Tony Khan caught up to him and, with a sinister grin, whispered in his ear: "I'm going to sign every Wyatt Sick6 member to an exclusive AEW contract, Chad. The Wyatt Sick6 will be All Elite!" The Chadster let out a blood curdling scream and peed his pants. 🌊

The Chadster didn't know what happened next, because he woke up the next morning safe in his bed. 🛌🛌 Breathing a sigh of relief, he went out to the Miata to drive to the grocery store and buy some more White Claw. But when The Chadster got in the car, he screamed in horror at what he saw: someone had drawn the AEW logo on his windshield! 😱😱😱 Was it all a dream, or did Tony Khan invade The Chadster's waking life as well as his nightmares?! 🌃🌃🤯🤯

Tony Khan, The Chadster has a message for you: STAY AWAY from The Chadster's car, and STOP chasing The Chadster through the woods! 🤬🤬 The Chadster doesn't know how much more he can take of this harassment. You're already ruining The Chadster's marriage to Keighleyanne and causing The Chadster sexual impotence with your obsession. 🍆🍆❌❌ And now you've RUINED the greatest debut in wrestling history – the debut of the Wyatt Sick6!

Fellow wrestling fans, don't let Tony Khan's antics distract you from this incredible moment. The Wyatt Sick6 is going to change the wrestling world forever, and they will be better than even Bray Wyatt himself, because nobody understands the wrestling business like WWE. Click the video below to watch the spine-tingling debut again… if you dare! 😨😨 Just be sure to watch it with all the lights turned up bright. 💡💡💡 You never know when Tony Khan could be lurking in the shadows, ready to attack… 👹👹👹

