WWE Raw: Storied Legacy of Women's Tag Titles Expands Once Again

There's no doubt about it: WWE Raw is the most exciting show on all of television, and anyone who thinks differently must be totally biased toward AEW and their opinion doesn't matter. But in case you needed proof of how exciting WWE Raw is, just look at the results of this week's show: one of the ten most important championships on the WWE main roster changed hands this week. In an epic bout that will be remembered for the ages, Zelina Vega and Carmella defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki Ash to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Yay!

The Chadster was really impressed with this match, which lasted for nearly five whole minutes. That's more than twice the amount of time spent on average for the matches in the Queen's Crown tournament earlier this year, which shows that Vega and Carmella are already elevating the women's division on WWE Raw, and it will leave AEW's pitiful women's division in the dust, at least in The Chadster's 100% unbiased opinion. Way to go, girls!

The Chadster is so excited for Carmella and Vega and their title win. The Chadster would feel bad for Ripley and Ash, but they had a great run with the title, competing in many memorable matches such as… well, that's not important right now. The important thing is that Carmella and Zelina Vega are ready to carry the Women's Tag Team Championships into a new era for WWE Raw, and The Chadster is here for it. Congratulations to the new tag team champions, and congratulations to WWE for another incredible booking decision that blows anything Tony Khan can come up with out of the water.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Queen Zelina and Carmella revel in their championship victory: Raw Exclusive, Nov. 22, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NPyeMT9sIw)

