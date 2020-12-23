WWE Slammy Awards: Greatest Wrestling Match Ever Not Greatest of 2020

WWE aired the 2020 Slammy Awards on YouTube Wednesday, hosted by R-Truth. They also announced the winners on their website. Here's who took home awards this year.

Drew McIntyre won Superstar of the Year, beating the other nominees: Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles took home Match of the Year for the Boneyard match at WrestleMania. Other matches up for the award included The New Day vs. The Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Championships on Raw, Nov. 16, 2020, Edge vs. Randy Orton in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash 2020, the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble, AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown, June 12, 2020, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the Universal Championship in a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match at WWE Hell in a Cell, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Hell in a Cell, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Ladder Match at WWE Clash of Champions, Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, and Becky Lynch vs. Asuka at the Royal Rumble.

Edge vs. Randy Orton won Rivalry of the Year. Other rivalries nominated were Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, R-Truth vs. The World, and Lana vs. Announce Tables. The Street Profits took home Tag Team of the Year, beating out The Golden Role Models, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, The New Day, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro. Edge won Return of the Year over Roman Reigns, MVP, Goldberg, and Sami Zayn.

The New Day won Ring Gear of the Year, defeating nominees Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Carmella. The Street Profits took home a second award as Breakout Stars of the Year, over Dominik Mysterio, Bianca Belair, Otis, and Murphy. Sasha Banks won Female Superstar of the Year over Asuka, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. Drew McIntyre won Male Superstar of the Year over Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Yes, there was a Male Superstar award, a Female Superstar award, and an overall Superstar award.

The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series won Moment of the Year, defeating Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy on Raw, May 11, 2020, Edge returns in the Men's Royal Rumble Match at Royal Rumble 2020, The New Day's farewell address on SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite on SmackDown, August 28, 2020, Bayley betrays Sasha Banks on SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020, and The New Day gets drafted to different brands on Raw, Oct. 12, 2020.

And in some more awards that didn't have other nominees announced, Drew Gulak dressed as a janitor won Most Creative 24/7 Pin, Elias won Musical Performance of the Year, Bayley won Social Media Superstar of the Year, Lacey Evans and The Hurt Business tied for Trashtalker of the Year, Undertaker: The Last Ride won WWE Network Documentary of the Year, Rob Gronkowski won Celebrity Appearance of the Year, Bayley betrays Sasha Banks won Double Cross of the Year, and Charles Robinson won Referee of the Year.

You can watch the 2020 Slammy Awards on YouTube below.