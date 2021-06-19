WWE Smackdown: A Waste of Time with No Direction or Purpose

For the go-home show to Hell in a Cell, WWE tried a new tactic: putting on the worst episode of WWE Smackdown possible to make the PPV look more interesting. Did it work? Read on to find out.

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez defeated Kevin Owens and Big E in a tag team match with a distraction from Sami Zayn, who was doing commentary. Crews' act is good and Azeez looked dominant here, but how many times are we going to watch basically this same match with the same five guys involved on Smackdown? Skip it, and know that the end result is that Owens will face Zayn at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

For the eight billionth time, Shinsuke Nakamura faced Baron Corbin with Corbin's plastic crown at stake on WWE Smackdown. Rick Boogs, as usually, played guitar badly to start the match. The best thing I can say about this match is: at least it was hopefully the last one. Skip it, and get Rick Boogs some guitar lessons.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shinsuke Nakamura is the one true king of WWE: SmackDown Exclusive, June, 18, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYKYWKHP6Hg)

Bayley and Bianca Belair got into a tussle ahead of their Hell in a Cell match on Sunday on Smackdown this week. WWE is halfheartedly trying to justify the cage match aspect but no one buys this as a blood feud when it's obviously a filler feud while WWE figures out who they want to challenge Belair. Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bayley attacks Bianca Belair prior to their WWE Hell in a Cell showdown: SmackDown, June 18, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EW58UcZMhRU)

Otis was supposed to face Angelo Dawkins in a match on Smackdown this week, but Marvel couldn't even be bothered to make that happen so it was a beatdown by Alpha Academy instead. WWE really didn't plan anything for this show beyond the cell match, did they? Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Otis beats down Angelo Dawkins: SmackDown, June 18, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vb7ozPunFGY)

Seth Rollins and Cesaro engaged in a WAR OF WORDS. Skip.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cesaro comes face-to-face with Seth Rollins backstage: SmackDown, June 18, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yngnhemA5FA)

Finally, after much fanfare, Roman Reigns fought Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell. It was supposedly a big deal because it's a PPV match inside the gimmick cage on free TV, but the problem is nobody buys Rey as having a prayer in hell of beating Reigns. Sure enough, Reigns choked him out. Total dud. Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rey Mysterio engages Roman Reigns in a war of words: SmackDown, June 18, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqCsZM3F7sg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jimmy Uso acknowledges to Roman Reigns that family comes first: SmackDown, June 18, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_4tYOnb_Jk)

Watching Smackdown this week was a complete waste of time. And WWE has now given away one of the main events from Sunday night, which means the PPV isn't looking too hot either. Oh well. At least the crowds will be back soon.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, Smackdown, wrestling, wwe