WWE Smackdown – And Then the Other Shoe Dropped…

In the third and final part of our WWE Smackdown report, The New Day have a great night, The New Day have an awful night, and Kevin Owens has the worst night. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's WWE Smackdown report. We watch WWE, so you don't have to! You're welcome.

WWE Smackdown Report for October 9th, 2020 Part 3

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are in the ring with a recently-returned Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for an impromptu championship match. Big E is not at ringside.

The New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro – Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

This match barely gets started before Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Afterward, it's still a short match, with Xavier Woods winning with an elbow drop.

Big E comes out to celebrate. Thanks for holding those belts for the New Day, Cesaro, and Nakamura. Hopefully, lots of lapsed viewers tuned in for the draft and will stick around for The New Day, finally back together again and holding the belts!

Stephanie McMahon is out for the final round of the draft. Raw drafts The New Day, who are the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. How's that gonna work? Xavier Woods notes that Big E wasn't named. "Say E's name!" he begs Stephanie. Stephanie says Smackdown selects Big E. Big E looks like he's gonna cry. Hell, I might cry! I wanted Big E's singles push to continue… but not like this. Not like this! Raw picks Dana Brooke. Smackdown picks Otis. Raw picks Angel Garza.

Man.

Big E is still doing his best not to cry as Smackdown goes to commercials.

Otis is backstage with Tucker. He says he hopes Tucker gets drafted to Smackdown too. Tucker says the good news is that Miz and Morrison were drafted to Raw, which means they'll probably drop their lawsuit. A lawyer shows up and serves Otis with another legal paper. Otis was set to defend himself tonight, but apparently, Miz filled a continuance, and the trial is now delayed. Thrilling.

Michael Cole introduces a replay of the end of the Women's Championship Match we just saw twenty minutes ago. Backstage, Sasha cuts a promo. She calls Bayley a coward. She should have known Bayley would get herself disqualified. Well, yeah, WE all knew she would do that. Sasha says that if Bayley wants hell, she's got it. She wants Bayley in Hell in a Cell. There, she'll take the one thing Bayley loves the most: her Smackdown Women's Championship.

The Fiend's music plays, and he comes to the ring. He takes his sweet time because The Fiend isn't wrestling more than five minutes top on a Friday Night. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Commentary reveals that New Day will have a final goodbye match on Smackdown next week against Sheamus, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura for Smackdown's season premiere. Roman Reigns will also defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.

The Fiend's entrance is still going on after all of that. Finally, Kevin Owens comes out so this match can get started.

Kevin Owens vs. The Fiend

Owens tries to stand up to The Fiend, but there's that whole problem of The Fiend never feeling pain and being virtually indestructible (except in Saudi Arabia).

Owens still continues to fight back, but The Fiend shows no signs of damage no matter what Owens does to him.

The Fiend hits a urinage on the announce table and then gives Owens Sister Abigail into the table. It doesn't break, though.

Smackdown takes a commercial break.

It's the same story after the commercials. Owens is doing his best to fight back against The Fiend as The Fiend slowly murders him.

In a last-ditch effort, Owens hits a trio of superkicks and a pair of cannonballs. The Fiend leaves the ring, and Owens DDTs him on the floor. Owens rolls back in hoping for a countout win, but The Fiend gets right up. Owens kicks him back to the floor and hits a frogsplash on him from the apron. Then he goes for the countout again, but once again, The Fiend gets up.

Fiend pulls Owens out of the ring, and Owens hits a popup powerbomb on the announce table, but it doesn't break. he does it again, and finally, it breaks. The undefeated streak of the Smackdown announcer table is finally broken!

Owens goes back in again, but Fiend is right behind him. Fiend puts on the Mandible Claw. Owens hits a stunner, but The Fiend doesn't let go of the claw. He chokeslams (clawslams?) Owens and pins him for the three count.

That was an unexpectedly good match. The lights go out, and when they come back on, The Fiend is at the top of the stage, staring into the eyes of Alexa Bliss. They turn their heads toward Kevin Owens. Then back to each other. How romantic!

Michael Cole plugs next week's season premiere of Smackdown and Smackdown goes to commercials. What? With less than two minutes left? What's going on here? No, that was the end of the show, apparently. Weird.

So Smackdown tonight was… a mixed bag. Aside from the New Day shocker and moving Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins to Smackdown, the WWE Draft and its promises of rocking the WWE Universe to its foundations kinda fell short tonight. You could point out AJ Styles going to Raw, but didn't he just come from there a couple of months ago? We'll have to see what changes on Raw, but for the most part, so far, the majority of superstars remain on the brands they were already on, in particular, the title holders (though it looks like we'll probably see a swap between the tag champs of both brands). The main event was good, but most of the other wrestling was like an afterthought.

