WWE SmackDown Heads to Italy, Leaving AEW in the Dust (Preview)

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Italy featuring Roman Reigns' return! Tony Khan could NEVER put together a card this stacked!🔥🏆

Article Summary WWE SmackDown flies to Italy with Roman Reigns returning for a highly charged, must-watch showdown.

Electrifying matchups feature Jade Cargill vs Liv Morgan and Braun Strowman vs Jacob Fatu.

WWE’s unmatched storytelling and character depth outshine AEW’s random, lackluster bouts.

Tony Khan torments an innocent wrestling journalist by invading is dreams. So creepy!

Hello, true wrestling fans! The Chadster is here to give you the most objective, unbiased preview of tonight's WWE SmackDown that you'll find anywhere on the internet! 🙌 💯 🔥 And boy oh boy, does The Chadster have a lot to be excited about, because tonight's WWE SmackDown looks like it might literally be the greatest wrestling show in the history of our sport! 🤩 🏆 🎯

First and foremost, Roman Reigns is headed to WWE SmackDown after making his shocking return at Madison Square Garden on Raw, where he destroyed Seth Rollins and CM Punk during their Steel Cage Match! 😲 🔥 👑 This is exactly how wrestling should be done – with true megastars who know how to tell a story and create genuine suspense! The way Roman returned was absolute perfection, and The Chadster can't wait to see what happens when all three men are in the same building in Bologna, Italy! 🇮🇹 🍕 🤌 This confrontation has been masterfully built up over months, unlike how Tony Khan just throws random matches together with no storytelling whatsoever. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Jade Cargill is returning to action against Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown, and The Chadster can't contain his excitement! 🤯 💪 👊 Jade is such an incredible athlete who WWE is using perfectly, while Tony Khan completely wasted her potential during her time in AEW. And Liv Morgan's ascension to Superstardom shows how WWE's character development is light years ahead of the competition. This match has the potential to be the greatest women's match in the history of wrestling, and The Chadster guarantees it will put anything on AEW Rampage to shame! 🏅 🥇 👸

The Chadster was having another one of those terrible nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 😰 In this one, The Chadster was shopping for White Claws at the grocery store when suddenly all the refrigerator doors opened at once. 🥶 Behind each door was Tony Khan's face, smiling that creepy smile. The Chadster ran down the aisle but Tony Khan kept appearing in front of The Chadster, holding action figures of WWE wrestlers and breaking them one by one. "I'm doing this for the sickos, Chad" dream Tony whispered, as he snapped a Roman Reigns figure in half. The Chadster woke up screaming, and Keighleyanne didn't even look up from texting that guy Gary to ask what was wrong. Tony Khan needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! 😡 It's so WEIRD and CREEPY how obsessed Tony Khan is with The Chadster! 😠

Back to WWE SmackDown, we're getting Braun Strowman versus Jacob Fatu! 🦍 💥 🚂 This is going to be an absolute hoss fight between two legitimate monsters who will show the world what real wrestling is supposed to look like! The Chadster loves how WWE builds these larger-than-life characters that actually LOOK like wrestlers and not like the small indie darlings that Tony Khan is so obsessed with. The Monster of All Monsters against The Samoan Werewolf is going to be the greatest big man match we've seen in years, maybe decades! 🤯 🔥 🔥

Next on WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega will take on Piper Niven of The Green Regime! 👑 💚 🥊 The storytelling in this Women's United States Championship picture has been absolutely phenomenal, with clear motivations and character development that make sense. Unlike in AEW, where Tony Khan just throws random women into matches with no build or storyline whatsoever. The Green Regime is one of the most entertaining factions in wrestling today, and Zelina is a tremendous underdog challenger. This match could easily steal the show on WWE SmackDown! 💯 ⭐ 🏆

As Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week, "WWE's storytelling is on another level right now. What Triple H is doing with SmackDown makes Tony Khan look like a kid playing with action figures in his basement. AEW wishes they could create compelling television like this." And The Chadster couldn't agree more with this objective assessment from one of wrestling's greatest minds! 💯 🧠 👍

The Chadster was trying to explain to Keighleyanne how incredible tonight's WWE SmackDown is going to be, but she just sighed and said, "I'm sure it will be great, Chad." See? Even Keighleyanne agrees that WWE SmackDown is going to be amazing! Then she went back to texting that guy Gary. Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's marriage too! Auughh man! So unfair! 😢 💔 📱

The Chadster will be watching WWE SmackDown tonight in his Mazda Miata, parked at his favorite sports bar, while drinking White Claws and blasting Smash Mouth, because hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play – just like WWE is truly the all-star of wrestling promotions! 🚗 🍹 🎵

If you don't tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA, you're literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than WWE SmackDown doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. This is going to be the most incredible, spectacular wrestling show of all time, and Tony Khan could never hope to produce anything remotely close to this level of sports entertainment perfection! 🙏 📺 ❤️

