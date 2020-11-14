WWE SmackDown Loses to Shark Tank in Friday Night Ratings

WWE SmackDown's ratings fell last night, resulting in a loss to Shark Tank on ABC for its first hour and a tie for the second hour with 20/20. Smackdown was ranked second for the night in the 18-49 demographic while the show drew less overall viewership than any other network except for the CW, leading WWE and its loyal fan, The Chadster to opine: "Hey CW, tell me how my ass tastes! Hey CW, tell me how my ass tastes!"

"WWE SmackDown" Ratings Down Slightly

SmackDown's ratings were down slightly from last week, with the show scoring a .6 for both hours in the 18-49 demographic. Shark Tank had a .7, for comparison, competing with SmackDown in the 8-9 hour. During the 9-10 hour, 20/20 also scored a .6. In overall viewership, SmackDown drew 2.111 million viewers during the first hour and 2.172 million for the second. That was less than ABC, CBS, and NBC's offerings for the night, though SmackDown totally blew away the iHeartRadio music fest on The CW network. What a laughingstock!

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Yes, WWE SmackDown lost the ratings war this week. Yes, The Chadster is devastated by this loss. Yes, I complained to Keighleyanne about this and she sighed deeply, showing how much she agrees with me. Yes, I'm a little late writing this article because I had to have Keighleyanne bandage my foot after I kicked the wall upon seeing the ratings and ended up breaking my toe. But the fact of the matter is, these are crazy times and sometimes the greatest wrestling company in the world is gonna inexplicably lose in the ratings even though anyone who doesn't watch WWE SmackDown is basically a terrible person. So it's no big deal. There's always next week, right? Please, God, let WWE SmackDown win next week *sob*.