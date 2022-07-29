WWE SmackDown Preview 7/29: Last Licks Before SummerSlam

24 hours from the start of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, one of WWE's biggest annual shows, SummerSlam will get rolling live on Peacock and the WWE Network. But that's tomorrow, and in today's WWE, tomorrow is something to worry about then (at least for now). With that in mind, tonight's SmackDown doesn't appear too interested in tomorrow night's "Premium Live Event" and is instead focused on settling some feuds that have no impact on tomorrow night's card. Let's take a look.

While it's entirely possible that the two men in SummerSlam's main event, Brock Lesnar and WWE Undisputed Super Duper Awesome Champion Roman Reigns, might appear on tonight's WWE SmackDown, I would never feel particularly safe putting money on either one actually showing up to the office.

WWE knows this, and as such, they've booked two actual committed wrestlers who show up every day and bust their asses for the fans to carry tonight's show. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will battle it out in a Donnybrook Match to determine who will challenge for the title at Clash At The Castle down the road. What is a Donnybrook Match, you ask? Well, a Donnybrook is a big crazy fight, and a match is… a fight. So they're going to fight, I'd say! Let's see if WWE.com has any more insight for us about tonight's WWE SmackDown main event.

After two of their one-on-one matchups were postponed due to the shenanigans of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior will go to war in a good old-fashioned Irish Donnybrook Match. Angela the sword has been banned, Shillelaghs and other weapons will be plentiful, and the rules are being thrown out the window. The winner of the showdown with challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle. Don't miss this high-stakes showdown on SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Along with that, tonight we'll also see The New Day go at it with The Viking Raiders in tag team action, while Aliyah will face Lacey Evans.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.