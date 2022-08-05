WWE SmackDown Preview 8/5: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Face-Off

With SummerSlam now in the rearview mirror, this week marked the beginning of a new era in WWE with Triple H, having already taken over creative for the company now being able to stretch his wings a bit now that storylines were resolved at SummerSlam. This past Monday on Raw, while nothing Earth-shaking happened, we did sense a different feel to the show. It was nearly entirely wrestling-focused and we saw a previously ignored star in Ciampa become heavily featured and ascend into the United States title picture. Will that same flavor find its way to FOX for SmackDown tonight?

One noticeably rare occurrence tonight is that WWE Super Duper Champion Roman Reigns is showing up for work. And on free TV, no less! Reigns will be there live on SmackDown tonight to address the man he will defend his title against at WWE Clash At The Castle, Drew McIntyre. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's confrontation.

After surviving his catastrophic Last Man Standing showdown against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. McIntyre overcame Sheamus in a Good Old Fashion Donnybrook Match last week on the blue brand and now has his sights set on The Head of the Table at the historic title contest at Cardiff, Wales. What does Reigns think about his imminent matchup with the tough former WWE Champion? Find out when the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion addresses The SmackDown Warrior, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

On top of that, tonight on SmackDown, we will also see Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Sonya Deville in a Gauntlet Match to determine who will face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle, while Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Ludwig Kaiser to earn a shot against Gunther for the Intercontinental title.

To catch all of the action, tune into WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.