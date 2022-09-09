WWE SmackDown Preview 9/9: Braun Strowman Returns To FOX

We've seen WWE welcome back a number of former stars so far in the post-Vince McMahon era, but maybe the biggest (at least size-wise) has been the one-time Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The "Monster Among Men" made an immediate impact in his return this past Monday night on Raw when he ran through a number of superstars in and around the ring. Now tonight, we'll see what and who he'll destroy on the blue brand as he makes his way to SmackDown to reclaim his spot as the company's top monster.

So what will be Strowman's objective in his SmackDown return? Will he set his eyes on Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal title? Will he just rip a bunch of guys' heads off? Let's see what WWE.com thinks.

Where were you when Braun Strowman made his thunderous return on Monday Night Raw? The Monster Among Men cares not, but he will be at SmackDown this Friday night, where he is slated to address his return. On Monday, Strowman roared back into the WWE in a big way, mowing down all eight competitors in the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match that was supposed to determine new challengers to The Usos. Strowman left a wreckage in his wake, sending Otis through the barricade and Angelo Dawkins through the announce table. One can only imagine the carnage that The Monster Among Men will bring to SmackDown. What will Strowman announce in his SmackDown return, and how many bodies will he leave in his rampage? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we'll see A Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match between Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li to determine who will next challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's title, while The Street Profits will team with Hit Row to take on Los Lotharios & Maximum Male Models in an 8-Man Tag Team Match. We should also see former NXT star Solo Sikoa make his Friday night debut after helping his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Championship at last weekend's Clash At The Castle.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.