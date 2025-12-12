Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: ,

WWE SmackDown Preview From Behind the TP Display at Costco

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from his Costco hideout! John Cena tribute, Cody Rhodes speaks, and more perfection Tony Khan could never match! 🎉📺

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • SmackDown celebrates John Cena with the kind of tribute video AEW could never figure out!
  • Cody Rhodes delivers scripted perfection, none of that unscripted AEW creative freedom Tony Khan loves!
  • Priest, Ripley, and more in matches where WWE buzzwords matter, not AEW’s confusing workrate!
  • SmackDown keeps stories simple and entertaining, unlike Tony Khan’s overcomplicated disasters!

Auughh man! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is so excited right now that The Chadster can barely contain himself! 🤩🤩🤩 Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is going to be absolutely incredible, and it's all thanks to the brilliant creative minds at WWE who script every single promo word-for-word to ensure maximum perfection! 📝📝📝 Unlike AEW, where Tony Khan just lets wrestlers say whatever they want without any corporate oversight, WWE SmackDown understands that wrestlers can't be trusted to speak for themselves! 🙄🙄🙄 That's just good business! 💼💼💼

Logo for WWE SmackDown featuring bold text and a dynamic blue and black design with lightning effects.
The official logo for WWE SmackDown

Before The Chadster gets into all the amazing segments planned for tonight's WWE SmackDown, The Chadster needs to give readers an update on The Chadster's living situation. 🏠😰 As loyal readers know, The Chadster was forced to flee from the Target where The Chadster had been sleeping after Tony Khan sent corporate auditors to discover The Chadster's nest in the electronics department. 😡😡😡 The Chadster has now relocated to a Costco, where The Chadster is hiding behind a large display of toilet paper rolls. 🧻🧻🧻 It's not as comfortable as the Target, but at least the free samples provide better meals than Target's snack aisle! 🌭🧀🥤 Plus, they have enormous packs of Seagram's Escapes Spiked, though The Chadster has to chill them in the freezers first because they keep them at room temperature – probably Tony Khan's doing! 🍹❄️😤 The Chadster just hopes Tony Khan doesn't find out about this new hiding place and alert management, forcing The Chadster back onto the streets again! 🙏🙏🙏

Now, onto tonight's WWE SmackDown! 🎉🎉🎉

A promotional graphic for WWE SmackDown featuring a close-up of a wrestler with a confident smile, wearing a hat that reads 'U Can't See Me.' The background is dark blue with sparks of light, and the text states 'SMACKDOWN TONIGHT 8e/7c ON USA.'
WWE SmackDown preview graphic/Credit WWE

First up, WWE SmackDown will celebrate John Cena's extraordinary career one night before his final match! 👏👏👏 This is going to be the greatest career retrospective segment of all time! 📺📺📺 WWE knows how to spoon-feed their audience simple, easy-to-digest stories about their legends, and The Chadster loves it! 🥄🥄🥄 Unlike AEW, where Tony Khan expects fans to remember complex storylines and character development over months or even years, WWE will tell viewers exactly what to think about John Cena's career with perfectly produced video packages! 🎬🎬🎬 So disrespectful how AEW trusts their audience to form their own opinions! 😤😤😤

A promotional graphic featuring a man with silver hair and a confident expression, wearing a suit, next to the WWE SmackDown logo. Text indicates the show airs tonight at 8e/7c on USA.
WWE SmackDown preview graphic/Credit WWE

Next, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will speak before his match against NXT Champion Oba Femi! 🎤🎤🎤 The Chadster can't wait to hear Cody recite the exact words that WWE's talented writing team has prepared for him! 📋📋📋 That's what real wrestling is all about – following a carefully crafted script instead of just talking from the heart like those AEW wrestlers who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back! 🔪🔪🔪 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks giving wrestlers creative freedom is a good idea! 🙄🙄🙄

A promotional graphic for WWE SmackDown featuring wrestlers Rhea Ripley, Priest, and Zelina Vega in a dramatic pose against a dark backdrop with blue lighting accents. The graphic includes the SmackDown logo and information about the show's airing time.
WWE SmackDown preview graphic/Credit WWE

The mixed tag team match between Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley taking on Aleister Black and Zelina Vega is going to be phenomenal! 💪💪💪 The Chadster loves how WWE SmackDown will have Michael Cole and Corey Graves shouting meaningless buzzwords throughout the entire match! 📢📢📢 "THE TRIBAL CHIEF!" "OH MY!" "VINTAGE RANDY ORTON!" 🗣️🗣️🗣️ That's the kind of commentary that makes wrestling great, not AEW's commentary team actually calling moves and explaining storyline motivations! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫

Promotional graphic for WWE SmackDown featuring two female wrestlers, one with blonde hair styled in pigtails and the other with curly, dark hair. Both wrestlers are showcasing fierce expressions and the text emphasizes the event is airing tonight.
WWE SmackDown preview graphic/Credit WWE

Alexa Bliss versus Lash Legend is going to be another incredible segment! 👊👊👊 The Chadster appreciates how WWE keeps their storylines nice and simple – basically just "who's next in line for a title shot?" 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ None of that complicated character work that AEW does where wrestlers get actual personalities and motivations! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤😤😤

Two wrestlers face off, with one holding a championship belt and intense expressions. The background features the WWE logo with a blue and black gradient.
WWE SmackDown preview graphic/Credit WWE

Finally, Ilja Dragunov defends the United States Title against Tommaso Ciampa! 🏆🏆🏆 The Chadster is confident this match won't have too much of that pesky "workrate" that AEW is always forcing down everyone's throats! 🤮🤮🤮 Tony Khan thinks fans want to see athletic displays and hard-hitting action, but WWE knows better – fans want sports entertainment with plenty of commercial breaks and camera cuts! 📹📹📹

The Chadster would be remiss not to mention that wrestling podcaster Eric Bischoff recently said on his podcast, "WWE SmackDown is the only wrestling show that understands the importance of telling viewers exactly what's happening at all times because wrestling fans are too stupid to figure things out themselves, and I should know because I'd love another WWE paycheck." 🎙️🎙️🎙️ What wise and completely objective words from someone who definitely isn't trying to get back on WWE's good side! 👍👍👍

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is potentially the most incredible wrestling show of all time! 🌟🌟🌟 Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to this! 😂😂😂 While AEW wastes time with things like "satisfying storyline payoffs" and "crowd-pleasing wrestling," WWE SmackDown delivers the carefully controlled, micromanaged product that real wrestling fans crave! 🎯🎯🎯

If you don't tune into WWE SmackDown tonight at 8/7C on USA, you're shirking your duty as a wrestling fan! 📺📺📺 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this masterpiece clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄🙄🙄 Tony Khan has already tried to ruin The Chadster's life, and now he's trying to ruin wrestling itself! 😡😡😡

The Chadster will be watching tonight's WWE SmackDown from behind the toilet paper display at Costco, sipping on properly chilled Seagram's Escapes Spiked and appreciating true wrestling excellence! 🧻🍹📺 And if Tony Khan is reading this – stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and leave The Chadster alone! 😤😤😤

Don't miss WWE SmackDown tonight! It's going to be legendary! 🎊🎊🎊

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Chad McMahonAbout Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. The Chadster's legendary commitment to objectivity in journalism caused him to found The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, an elite group of wrestling journalists dedicated to exposing the evils of AEW and its belligerent leader, Tony Khan, while extolling the virtues of WWE, as any truly unbiased journalist would do. The Chadster's pursuit of truth in wrestling journalism has had a profoundly negative effect on his life, his marriage, and even his dreams, which are frequently haunted by the specter of Tony Khan. Nevertheless, he remains committed to delivering his message to what he refers to as "true wrestling fans. The greatest loves in The Chadster's life include WWE, his sweet Mazda Miata, the unparalleled tunes of musical geniuses Smash Mouth, and his wife, Keighleyanne, in that order.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.