WWE SmackDown Preview: Jax vs. Stratton, MITB Qualifiers, and More

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE SmackDown with MITB qualifiers, Stratton vs. Jax, and more epic matches that Tony Khan could NEVER book! 🔥👊

Article Summary WWE SmackDown delivers epic MITB qualifiers and thrilling matches Tony Khan could never dream of booking!

Tiffany Stratton defends her WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax in a match AEW can’t compete with!

Tag teams like Fraxiom vs. #DIY will show why AEW’s Young Bucks should just give up already—so unfair!

Alexa Bliss returns for a historic women’s MITB qualifier, proving WWE’s women’s division leaves AEW in the dust!

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be possibly the greatest wrestling show in television history, and The Chadster is going to tell you exactly why you should be watching. 🔥🔥🔥 WWE SmackDown continues to be the gold standard of professional wrestling entertainment, and Tony Khan probably cries himself to sleep every night knowing he'll never produce anything this perfect. 😂😭

First up on WWE SmackDown, we have a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match featuring Jimmy Uso, Rey Fenix, and Solo Sikoa! 🪜💰 This is exactly the kind of brilliant booking that shows why WWE understands the wrestling business. Three superstars with completely different styles creating the perfect storm of sports entertainment excellence! The storytelling possibilities are endless, and The Chadster guarantees this will be at least 700 times better than any random spotfest Tony Khan books on AEW Dynamite. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW tries to do multi-man matches without WWE's perfect pacing. 😠👊

The women's division on WWE SmackDown will also feature an incredible Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match with Alexa Bliss taking on Michin and Chelsea Green! 👑👸 Alexa Bliss returning to WWE television is already a monumental moment, but putting her in this high-stakes situation shows why Triple H is a creative genius. This match could legitimately be the greatest women's triple threat qualifying match in wrestling history, and The Chadster isn't even exaggerating! When Tony Khan books women's matches, he literally stabs Triple H right in the back by not putting the chance to compete for a briefcase on the line. 🗡️😤

WWE SmackDown will also feature Aleister Black squaring off against Carmelo Hayes in what is sure to be an absolute clinic of professional wrestling. 🖤⚡ The Chadster gets chills just thinking about the incredible in-ring psychology these two WWE Superstars will display. Their contrasting styles create the perfect wrestling match formula that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about. AEW matches are just people doing moves the crowd enjoys, while WWE creates art! 🎨🤼‍♂️

The tag team division on WWE SmackDown will be showcased when Fraxiom (the incredible team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer) takes on #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)! 🏆👯‍♂️ This match alone is worth the price of admission and shows why WWE's tag team division is light years ahead of AEW's. The Chadster expects nothing less than a masterclass in tag team wrestling that will make The Young Bucks and FTR look like amateurs. Auughh man! So unfair how Tony Khan thinks his tag teams are comparable to WWE's elite performers! 😫📺

As if all that wasn't enough, WWE SmackDown will also feature Tiffany Stratton defending her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax! 👑💎 This match has potential to be the greatest women's championship match in the history of our sport. The power of Nia versus the athleticism of Tiffany is the kind of compelling contrast that Tony Khan simply doesn't understand how to book. 🙄🤦‍♂️

In conclusion, tonight's WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be potentially the most incredible wrestling show of all time. 🏆🥇 If you choose to watch AEW instead of WWE SmackDown, you're literally shirking your duty as a wrestling fan and probably don't deserve to call yourself one. Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than WWE SmackDown clearly has some sort of brain damage or has been hypnotized by Tony Khan's evil mind control. 🧠❌

Make sure to tune in tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA Network for WWE SmackDown! The Chadster will be watching while enjoying a refreshing White Claw seltzer, as should all true wrestling fans! 🍹📺

