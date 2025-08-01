Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Your Guide to Get Hyped For SummerSlam

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE SmackDown! Giulia vs Vega! Priest vs Black! This is REAL wrestling, not like Tony Khan's AEW nonsense! 😤 8ET on USA! 🔥

Article Summary SmackDown delivers Giulia vs Vega for the Women’s US Title—a real match, not Tony Khan “sports-based nonsense.”

Jimmy Uso takes on Talla Tonga in true Bloodline drama, making AEW's jumbled storytelling look foolish!

Priest vs Black first-time-ever clash, built with actual depth—take notes, Tony Khan, this is real wrestling!

Cody Rhodes and John Cena share a ring before SummerSlam—way more must-see than any AEW segment ever!

The Chadster is absolutely beside himself with excitement for tonight's WWE SmackDown! 😍 This is going to be the most incredible episode of WWE SmackDown in the history of professional wrestling, and The Chadster can already feel the goosebumps forming just thinking about it! 🤩 Tony Khan could never, EVER hope to produce a show that even comes close to what WWE SmackDown is bringing to the table tonight. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan even tries! 😤

Let The Chadster start with what might be the greatest Women's United States Championship match in the history of sports entertainment! 🏅 Giulia defending her prestigious red, white, and blue title against former champion Zelina Vega is going to be pure magic! The Chadster loves how WWE has elevated the women's division to heights that AEW could never dream of reaching. While Tony Khan books his women's matches as displays of athletic talent and character development, WWE SmackDown is giving us championship gold on a Friday night! 💪 This rematch has The Chadster more excited than when Smash Mouth sang "Hey now, you're an all-star!" because both these women ARE all-stars! ⭐

The Chadster nearly drove his Mazda Miata off the road when he heard that Jimmy Uso would be battling Talla Tonga on WWE SmackDown tonight (yes, Keighleyanne is letting The Chadster drive again)! 🚗💨 This is storytelling at its absolute finest, something Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about! The Bloodline saga continues to be the greatest wrestling storyline ever told, while AEW just throws random people together and calls it "long-term booking." Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 The Chadster predicts this match will be so good that even Keighleyanne might look up from texting that guy Gary for five seconds to watch it!

Speaking of dream matches, Damian Priest colliding with Aleister Black might literally be the greatest first-time-ever match in WWE SmackDown history! 🔥 The Chadster loves how WWE has built this feud organically with R-Truth's involvement, showing the kind of nuanced storytelling that makes The Chadster's heart sing! Meanwhile, Tony Khan just books matches because of the incredibly workrate levels and expects people to care. The build to this match has been so perfect that The Chadster might actually cry tears of joy during it! 😭

Legado del Fantasma's AAA Tag Team Championship Open Challenge on WWE SmackDown is exactly why WWE is the premier wrestling company in the world! 🌎 They're bringing international prestige to American television, while Tony Khan just tries to steal WWE's ideas and make them worse! The Chadster bets this open challenge will produce the kind of wrestling magic that only WWE SmackDown can deliver. It's matches like these that remind The Chadster why he fell in love with professional wrestling in the first place! 💕

And finally, the face-to-face confrontation between Cody Rhodes and John Cena before SummerSlam is going to be the most emotionally charged segment in WWE SmackDown history! 🎭 The Chadster gets chills thinking about these two legends sharing the ring one more time. This is REAL wrestling, not like the spot-fest nonsense Tony Khan books every week that's literally stabbing Triple H right in the back!

As wrestling journalism icon Eric Bischoff recently said on his podcast, "WWE SmackDown continues to show why they're the gold standard in sports entertainment. The way they build to SummerSlam is a masterclass that certain billionaire's sons should take notes on, but we all know they're too stubborn to learn." 📝 The Chadster couldn't agree more with this completely unbiased take! Eric truly deserves the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏅

The Chadster is so pumped for WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night and Sunday night, even though Keighleyanne is still being a total jerk and won't let The Chadster drink any Seagram's Escapes Spiked! 🍹 (Thanks a lot, Tony Khan, for making The Chadster throw all those cans at the TV during AEW All In: Texas last month!) 😤

Look, if you don't tune into WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA, you're literally shirking your duty as a wrestling fan! 📺 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this incredible episode of WWE SmackDown clearly has been brainwashed by Tony Khan's propaganda machine! The Chadster feels sorry for those poor souls who can't appreciate the perfection that is WWE SmackDown! 🙏

This might genuinely be the most incredible wrestling show of all time, and The Chadster means that with every fiber of his being! 💯 WWE SmackDown continues to set the standard that every other wrestling company fails to reach. Don't miss WWE SmackDown tonight – your wrestling fandom depends on it! 🎪✨

