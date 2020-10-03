WWE Smackdown Report – Kevin Owens Psychoanalyzes Alexa Bliss

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's WWE Smackdown report. We watch Smackdown, so you don't have to! You're welcome. In part two of our Smackdown report, Otis makes a bad decision, Shorty G gets squashed, and KO wants answers from Alexa Bliss!

WWE Smackdown Report for October 2nd, 2020 Part 2

John Morrison comes to the ring as video recaps get us up to speed on the nonsense angle with Miz suing Otis for his Money in the Bank contract. Otis comes out, sans Tucker. Did Tucker and Miz get the rona? Sorry, I gotta ask. If WWE won't announce the people who test positive, we have to assume anyone who isn't on TV for any episode must have it. In a video promo, Otis raises an objection to the lawsuit. He needs a blue-collar defense team, so he's gonna represent himself in court… next week. Jesus Christ that is gonna be bad.

John Morrison vs. Otis

At least it's short. Otis hits the caterpillar in about two minutes for the win.

Corey Graves suggests Otis could end up in prison after representing himself in court next week. If anyone should end up in prison, it's the bookers. Sasha Banks is seen standing backstage in a neck brace before Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves shill for NXT Takeover a bit, and then Sheamus comes to the ring, looking like he hasn't had a glass of piss in hours, which means trouble for Shorty G, who isn't tall enough to deserve his own entrance and is therefore already in the ring. We see a video from Big E's social media talking trash to Sheamus about how they can't just have a regular match for Big E to get his revenge. He challenges him to a Falls Count Anywhere match next week.

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

This match is shorter than Shorty G. Sheamus wins with the Brogue kick in about 20 seconds.

Does this make Shorty G the new Daniel Bryan? Kevin Owens, who is here as part of the Cross Brand Invitational (TM), goes through his cue cards for the KO Show backstage. On a television behind him, we see some Fiend-related imagery, which totally shocks Michael Cole. Smackdown goes to commercials again.

The KO Show, Smackdown Edition, with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens is in the ring and welcomes the WWE Universe to the Kevin Owens show. Computer-generated fake crowd noise cheers in approval. Owens says Smackdown could be his new home after the draft, so he jumped at the opportunity to come here and host this special edition of the KO show. Plus, the company is short-staffed because everyone has coronavirus.

Owens brings out Alexa Bliss as we see a clip of Alexa getting all fiend-like on Lacey Evans last week. Owens tells her he's been paying attention to what's happening on Smackdown, and he has so many questions for her. He's seen the change in her, the shift in attitude, the anger, and it reminds him of what he sees in his nemesis Aleister Black on Raw.

Alexa claims not to know what Owens means. Owens tells her she's not the same woman he met five years ago who was always happy and cheery and trying to make people laugh. That's not her anymore. Alexa says people change. Kevin should try it sometimes. Doesn't he want to change and be better?

Owens says he does. He's done some terrible things in his career, and he's tried to better himself. But this isn't about him. It's about Alexa and the darkness that's taking over her. Owens thinks if he can understand Alexa, he can understand Aleister Black. Alexa says people fear what they don't understand. She asks if Owens has ever been around the Fiend. It's terrifying and captivating, and your spine gets cold in his presence. When he touches you, your whole body goes numb. When he looks in your eyes, it's like he's looking right through you, and you can't look away. Alexa says Owens has no idea what that's like.

Owens says he clearly won't get the answers he needs because it's like Alexa is brainwashed. Alexa says her brain has been washed. The lies have been washed away, and she sees the truth. She's been changed by him. She's been cleansed by him. Owens says: "He's here, isn't he?"

"He's everywhere," Alexa says. "And I can hear him now. Let him in!"

The lights go out as Owens gets up, ready to fight. The lights come back on with the Fiend shoving his fingers down Owens' throat. He chokes Owens out as Alexa calmly watches, showing no emotion. When he's done, The Fiend turns to Alexa. She tilts her head at him like a puppy. Fiend reaches out to her. She gets up and takes his hand. Look, don't kink shame. I've seen weirder foreplay. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

The Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin, comes to the ring, apparently to participate in a six-man tag team match. His teammates, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, come out next. Kayla Braxton interviews Matt Riddle, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik backstage.

After his loss to King Corbin last week, Riddle was like, "bro." But then that god damn furry, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik told him WWE is more like a marathon than a sprint, and he was like, "bro." He knew with the draft coming up; this could be the last chance to tag with his bros. Lince Dorado says positivity is important, and they should continue getting Lucha Lit even after the draft. He says Kalisto is still in the locker room, and he's probably having trouble getting his mask on because his head is so big.

Lucha House Party comes to the ring with Riddle. Fake crowd noise chants "bro," but obviously no one on the Thunderdome screens is chanting in sync because that's impossible to pull off on a glorified Zoom call.

Will this match end in interference from Kalisto? Probably, but you'll have to find out in part three of this WWE Smackdown report.

This post is part of a multi-part series: WWE Smackdown Report for October 2nd, 2020.