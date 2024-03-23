Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Slams AEW with an Epic Show; The Chadster Reacts

The Chadster dishes on WWE's mind-blowing SmackDown, which left AEW in the dust. Read for the full rant on why WWE reigns supreme! 🏅📺👊

🎉🎉🎉 Auughh man! The Chadster just watched the greatest episode of WWE SmackDown in the history of the wrestling business! 🤯🤯🤯 It was so good, it deserves to win all the Emmys for being the best television show ever produced. 😍😍😍 Tony Khan must be seething with jealousy right now, knowing that he could never book a show this amazing. 😏😏😏 He should just admit that WWE is better and give up this foolish charade of trying to compete. 🙄🙄🙄

First up, we had Rey Mysterio vs Santos Escobar. 🔥🔥🔥 This match was an absolute clinic, with both men showing off their incredible athleticism and technical prowess. The Chadster was on the edge of his seat the entire time! 😲😲😲 In the end, Escobar won with an assist from Dominik Mysterio. 😡😡😡 Still, it was a 5-star classic that AEW could only dream of putting on. 💪💪💪

Next, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller took on The OC. 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️ Theory and Waller worked together like a well-oiled machine, proving why they are the future of this business. 🌟🌟🌟 The Chadster was blown away by their teamwork and charisma. They beat The OC, which is no surprise because they are just so dang good! 😎😎😎 Another match that puts anything AEW has ever done to shame. 💩💩💩

Then we had Naomi vs Iyo Sky. 💃💃💃 The Chadster has to admit, he was a little worried about Naomi after she was blinded by that dastardly Asuka's mist. 😱😱😱 But she fought valiantly and proved why she is one of the best in the business. Iyo Sky won, but Naomi has nothing to be ashamed of. 👏👏👏 This match was leagues above anything the women of AEW could ever hope to accomplish. 💅💅💅

Believe you The Chadster, when LA Knight broke into AJ Styles' home last WWE Smackdown episode, it totally gave The Chadster a dreadful flashback of that spine-chilling night when he caught the shadowy figure of Tony Khan hovering around his one and only Mazda Miata in the driveway. 👻👻👻 Chilling, right? As brave as The Chadster is, he shouted like a true WWE superstar roaring in the ring and was prepared for an impromptu wrestling match, only to find Khan had vanished into thin air.😱😱😱 Just like that! Leaving The Chadster shivering in his bathrobe and questioning why Tony Khan has such a sick obsession with him!😤😤😤

Finally, the main event saw The Street Profits take on The Authors of Pain. 🙌🙌🙌 Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins showed why they are one of the most exciting tag teams in wrestling today. Their energy and charisma is unmatched! 🕺🕺🕺 The Authors of Pain put up a tough fight, but in the end, the Profits prevailed with a surprise roll-up. 🎉🎉🎉 It was a thrilling conclusion to an incredible night of action. 🤩🤩🤩

Auughh man! To cap off the greatest episode of WWE SmackDown, we had a promo battle that'll go down in history. 😤😤😤 Roman Reigns threw out the challenge, declaring himself as the man to be acknowledged, but Cody Rhodes wasn't buying it and fired back with his own legacy and destiny talk. 🎙️🎙️🎙️ It ended with a white-knuckle stare-down, and although The Chadster is loath to admit, there may have been a fleeting moment where Cody looked like he could fill the big shoes of the Tribal Chief, but let's be dang real—it's Roman's yard through and through. 😌😌😌 And Tony Khan, by the way, if The Chadster sees you lurking around his Mazda Miata one more time, consider yourself on blast for being a creepy stalker. 😡😡😡

The Chadster just has to say, this episode of WWE SmackDown was a masterpiece from start to finish. 🎨🎨🎨 It had everything – great matches, compelling storylines, and larger-than-life characters. 🦸‍♂️🦸‍♂️🦸‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful for Tony Khan to even try to compete with this level of excellence. 😤😤😤 He clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️

Auughh man! So unfair! Word on the street is that Tony Khan is so scared after last night's unmatchable episode of WWE SmackDown that The Chadster heard there won't even be an episode of AEW Collision tonight. 😳😳😳 That's right, it seems like the sheer dominance of WWE has sent AEW running for the hills! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ The Chadster can't help but hope this is a sign of things to come. 🤞🤞🤞 Imagine the wrestling landscape without Tony Khan's cheesy antics and so-called "wrestling" shows that only seem to disrespect WWE's legacy. 🤡🤡🤡 The absence of AEW Collision would be a small victory for true fans of the sport, marking a return to the real art of wrestling, which is, of course, personified by WWE! 🙌🙌🙌 So Tony Khan, if you're out there, take note: It's high time to stop trying to compete with the major leagues and pack it in, bub. 💼💼💼 The Chadster bets that you don't have the guts to admit that you've been bested by the best. And that best is WWE. 💪💪💪

In conclusion, The Chadster gives this episode of WWE SmackDown a perfect 10 out of 10. 💯💯💯 It was the best thing The Chadster has ever seen on television, and it just proves once again why WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment. 🏆🏆🏆 Tony Khan should just give up now and admit defeat. 🏳🏳🏳 He'll never be able to top this level of greatness, no matter how hard he tries. 😂😂😂

