WWE Smackdown – The New Day is Back on Draft Night… Uh Oh!

Big E faces Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods return, and the WWE Draft begins!

WWE Smackdown Report for October 9th, 2020 Part 1

Lightning and thunder kick off Smackdown in the Thunderdome as Michael Cole claims the landscape of the WWE Universe will be changed forever! Has he been taking PR tips from Marvel Comics? Corey Graves is there too. Can we get both of these two drafted to 205 Live, please?

Cole says to look online for the full rules of the draft but explains that if a champion is drafted, the belt goes with them. Stephanie McMahon comes out in a Canadian tuxedo. And she gets right down to business, letting us know that Raw drafts WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Smackdown selects Roman Reigns. Also, Raw selects Raw Women's Champion Asuka, and Smackdown selects Seth Rollins. Cole and Graves have multiple orgasms over this one. Finally, Raw selects Hurt Business. So for those keeping score, that's exactly one move across brands, Seth Rollins.

Rollins is backstage with Kayla Braxton, who asks for his reaction. "It was never about the name," he says, realizing he has to drop the Monday Night Messiah nickname now that he's on Friday Nights. "It was always the message that mattered the most. After spending my entire career as a Raw Superstar, I'm thrilled to make my debut on Smackdown." He does say he's heartbroken that he won't be able to be at Raw to watch the Mysterio family implode, but luckily for him, he doesn't have to look at their disgusting faces again.

Er. Unless they're drafted.

Greg Hamilton introduces a Falls Count Anywhere match, and Big E makes his entrance. Sheamus comes out next, looking worried. If he and Jeff Hardy get drafted to different brands, where will he get his supply of primo piss to drink? After a replay of Sheamus's attack on Big E from September, the match gets started.

Big E vs. Sheamus – Falls Count Anywhere Match

The great Big E singles push has been… sort of treading water lately. If Big E wins tonight, we know WWE is still invested in it. If not, then we can assume Vince has moved on.

You know you're watching a WWE hardcore match because Big E pulls giant Booty Os out from under the ring.

They brawl outside until Big E smacks Sheamus so hard with a kendo stick it sends Smackdown to a commercial break.

After the break, they brawl backstage. You know you're watching a WWE hardcore match (part two) because there's a table with flour and raw eggs for some reason backstage, and Sheamus coats Big E in them.

You know you're watching a WWE hardcore match (part three) because Big E beats Sheamus with the soft end of a broom… and then when it breaks, grabs a fresh broom, so he doesn't have to hit him with the stick part.

The brawl spills into a parking garage where Sheamus beats Big E with a tire iron and then gives Big E white noise on the windshield of a rental car. Cole and Graves are already moving onto the next segment, but Big E kicks out!

Sheamus tries to break Big E's arm by slamming it in a car trunk, but Big E fights out. He dodges a Brogue Kick and powerbombs Sheamus on another car windshield, but it doesn't break, so he tosses him on it a second time.

Big E hits a Big Ending off a car through a table (don't ask why they have tables set up in a parking garage) and gets the win.

That match wasn't bad. And it's good to see Big E's push is still alive. Jey Uso heads out to the ring, giving Michael Cole an excuse to replay some footage from Uso's feud with Roman Reigns. Uso is gonna cut a promo… after Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Remember what I said about the Big Singles push? Well… Kayla Braxton starts to interview Big E when Kofi Kingston appears to congratulate him. The Xavier Woods shows up. The New Day are finally back together again, Kofi says, but something is missing. Woods says it's their WWE World Tag Team Championships. Watch them get drafted to different brands now.

Back to Jey Uso in the ring–he calls out Roman Reigns. He wants to know what the stipulation for their Hell in a Cell match is. There's a stipulation? Isn't Hell in a Cell already the stipulation? But Reigns doesn't come out, so Uso starts dropping catchphrases when Paul Heyman appears on the Titantron. He tells Uso to stop being foolish. Roman Reigns is the one who decides when he comes out to cut a promo. He says Roman applauds Uso's ambition and the ambition of anyone draft to Smackdown, but this is what happens to anyone who wants to step into the ring with Roman Reigns: apparently, they will have to watch a video package about him.

Now Reigns is sitting with Heyman. He says his dad gave him some advice about not believing half of what you see in the wrestling business, but when it comes to that video package, you can believe that. He says all Uso had to do was acknowledge reigns as the Tribal Chief, and he could have gotten his payday and gone home. But now, there will be an I Quit match inside the Hell in a Cell at Hell in a Cell. Roman says he just wanted to help Uso. He loves him. But after he says, "I quit," there will be consequences.

Michael Cole would speculate on what those consequences could be, but you'd need an imagination for that. Stephanie McMahon and Adam Pearce are seen chatting backstage as Smackdown takes a commercial break. Who will be drafted next? Find out in part two of Bleeding Cool's WWE Smackdown report!

