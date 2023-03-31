WWE SmackDown: WrestleMania Eve Battle Royal, Rhodes/Reigns & More Check out our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we'll get a final setup for WrestleMania & the Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

When WWE SmackDown gets rolling live tonight on FOX, we will be less than 24 hours away from WWE's (and all of pro wrestling for that matter) biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. For the first time in quite a while, the main event match for the title is actually the most highly anticipated match of the event. With their battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on every fan's mind, Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Cody Rhodes will have one final chance to go face-to-face and try to get inside their opponent's head before their potentially era-changing battle on Sunday night.

With everyone more than ready to not only see Cody Rhodes crowned WWE Champion but see Roman Reigns' historic title reign finally end, tonight's SmackDown confrontation between the two will serve as one final sales pitch for their Main Event match on Sunday, not that it's needed. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's face-off.

This Friday night, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will face off one more time as they gear up for their historic clash at WrestleMania. With the tension at an unprecedented high, what will transpire just two days before their monumental battle? Don't miss the electric confrontation tonight on WrestleMania SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we will see Drew McIntyre and Sheamus team up to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in tag-team action, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville will battle in a Fatal Four-Way Match, and we will see the annual former WrestleMania match, The Andre The Giant Battle Royal featuring all of the guys who creative couldn't find anything for on the main card.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.