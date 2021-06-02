WWE Superstars React Gracefully to Being Fired on Social Media

Earlier today, WWE shocked the wrestling world by announcing the release of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy, some of whom were recently featured in programs on television, including Strowman, who was recently in the WWE Championship title scene. The releases were attributed to cost-cutting measures, with some speculating that Vince McMahon could be trying to maximize profits ahead of a sale.

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman in happier times
The wrestlers who were let go received near-universal support on social media. Here's how each of them responded.

Lana thanked the fans in the WWE universe in her reaction tweet to the releases.

Braun Strowman thanked everyone.

Buddy Murphy was a little more long-winded in his response.

Aleister Black invited fans to join him on his wife's Twitch stream.

Santana Garrett tweeted:

Ruby Riott has yet to make a public statement on her release from WWE. The Chadster is sad to see these talented wrestlers lose their jobs, and he hopes they land on their feet at another company as soon as possible. Just hopefully not one that will provide too much of a challenge for The Chadster's beloved WWE in the ratings, but even if they must sign with AEW, The Chadster wouldn't hold it against them.

