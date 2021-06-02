WWE Superstars React Gracefully to Being Fired on Social Media

Earlier today, WWE shocked the wrestling world by announcing the release of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy, some of whom were recently featured in programs on television, including Strowman, who was recently in the WWE Championship title scene. The releases were attributed to cost-cutting measures, with some speculating that Vince McMahon could be trying to maximize profits ahead of a sale.

The wrestlers who were let go received near-universal support on social media. Here's how each of them responded.

Lana thanked the fans in the WWE universe in her reaction tweet to the releases.

I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/n7W5i5KAMI — CJ "Lana" Perry (@LanaWWE) June 2, 2021

Braun Strowman thanked everyone.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Buddy Murphy was a little more long-winded in his response.

So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can't! In my opinion I haven't even hit my peak — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

yet and I'm excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me… the whole world will know what I meant by "Best Kept Secret"

Thank you all! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WijweDBfCp — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

Aleister Black invited fans to join him on his wife's Twitch stream.

Guys i'm not mad, at all. Let's have a talk about it. Share some stories with me! Come hang out on Twitch. https://t.co/kf6a87a5tw — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

Santana Garrett tweeted:

Ruby Riott has yet to make a public statement on her release from WWE. The Chadster is sad to see these talented wrestlers lose their jobs, and he hopes they land on their feet at another company as soon as possible. Just hopefully not one that will provide too much of a challenge for The Chadster's beloved WWE in the ratings, but even if they must sign with AEW, The Chadster wouldn't hold it against them.

