X-Men '97: "Assembled" Goes Behind the Scenes of Hit Animated Series

Now streaming, Disney+'s Assembled: The Making of 'X-Men '97' takes viewers behind the scenes of how the hit animated series came to life.

Yesterday, we covered the news that the season finale of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, S01E10: "Tolerance Is Extinction," had scored some big numbers over its first five days streaming – to the tune of 3.5 million views globally, giving it the distinction of being the most-viewed full-length animation series finale (taking the title from What If…? Season 1). In addition, the viewing numbers on the four episodes leading into the season wrap-up have also seen some serious growth. Even nicer music to "The Mouse's" streaming ears? The 2024 animated series has doubled viewership numbers for the original 1992 series since its March premiere – and studios love to hear it when their new shows end up spreading the love to their streamers' back catalogs.

Starting today, fans will get a chance to see how the epic animated series came to be with the release of Assembled: The Making of 'X-Men '97' on Disney+ Here's a look at the key art poster and overview that were released – followed by the latest trailer from Marvel Studios promoting the full season being available to stream as you read this:

In the early 1990s, few beyond those who journeyed into the pages of Marvel comics had ever heard of "Rogue," "Beast," "Gambit," or even "Wolverine." But that sad state of affairs changed forever when "X-Men: The Animated Series" debuted on television and touched millions hungry for something different. The series was unlike any cartoon that had come before it, exploring themes of prejudice and social justice. The characters were super, but they were also outsiders, underdogs. Kids everywhere could relate – as well as adults. "Assembled" recalls the birth of "X-Men: The Animated Series" and its revival thirty years later as "X-Men '97." Spend time with the original cast members, along with new voices, as they reveal the stories behind the classic show and its uncompromising continuation.

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum on Animated Series' Future

Heading into this past weekend, series creator, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Brad Winderbaum, head of animation, would offer some additional details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

