X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo vs. Marvel & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men 97, Superman, The Last of Us, Doctor Who, Stranger Things 5, Peacemaker, Grotesquerie, Watchmen & more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney's X-Men '97, DC Studios' Superman, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's You, Prime Video's The Boys, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Elon Musk/Rick and Morty, Disney+ & BBC's Doctor Who, AEW, Matthew Perry, Netflix's That '90s Show, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Max's Peacemaker, HBO's The Penguin, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, FX's Grotesquerie, Warner Bros. Entertainment's Watchmen: Chapter 1, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Gov. Tim Walz/JD Vance, Netflix's Terminator Zero, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 16, 2024:
X-Men '97 Season 2 Credits Stripped After Gay Pride Post: Beau DeMayo
Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced
The Last of Us Season 2: Merced Doesn't Want "To Go Cardi B" on Trolls
You Final Season Wraps Filming; Penn Badgley Shares Video Message
The Boys Tops Nielsens: 1.3B+ Minutes Viewed During S04 Finale Week
Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson on Returning for Season 17
Elon Musk Unfollowed Rick and Morty; Season 4 Writer Has Theory Why
Rick and Morty: The Anime Preview: An Intersecting Dimensions Dilemma
Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Drops Season 2, Spinoff Teases
All In: Texas – AEW's US Stadium Debut Set to Shake Up Wrestling World
Matthew Perry Investigation Leads to 5 Charged in Actor's Death
AEW Dynamite: Wasting the End of Bryan Danielson's Career
That '90s Show Part 3 Gets Official Trailer, Image Gallery & More
Stranger Things 5 "Weeks 28-30" Images: Brown, McLaughlin & More
Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn Drops Huge A.R.G.U.S. Tease
The Penguin Set for Sunday Nights on HBO After September 19th Debut
Tulsa King Season 2 Trailer, Image Gallery: Time to Step Up Their Game
Grotesquerie Official Teaser Warns Viewers to "Fear the Worst" (VIDEO)
Watchmen: Titus Welliver Discusses Wanting to Do Right By Rorschach
Grotesquerie Key Art Poster Spotlights Det. Lois Tryon, Sister Megan
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S01 Free on Samsung TV Plus
CBS, Gov. Tim Walz Finally Get JD Vance to Agree to October 1st Debate
Terminator Zero Sneak Peek: Skynet Has Plans to Preserve Its Future
Daredevil: Born Again: Cox Doubted Return; D'Onofrio Kept the Faith
