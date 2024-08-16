X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo vs. Marvel & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, daredevil, doctor who, Grotesquerie, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, peacemaker, rick and morty, stranger things 5, superman, terminator zero, the last of us, Watchmen

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney's X-Men '97, DC Studios' Superman, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's You, Prime Video's The Boys, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Elon Musk/Rick and Morty, Disney+ & BBC's Doctor Who, AEW, Matthew Perry, Netflix's That '90s Show, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Max's Peacemaker, HBO's The Penguin, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, FX's Grotesquerie, Warner Bros. Entertainment's Watchmen: Chapter 1, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Gov. Tim Walz/JD Vance, Netflix's Terminator Zero, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

X-Men '97 Season 2 Credits Stripped After Gay Pride Post: Beau DeMayo

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

The Last of Us Season 2: Merced Doesn't Want "To Go Cardi B" on Trolls

You Final Season Wraps Filming; Penn Badgley Shares Video Message

The Boys Tops Nielsens: 1.3B+ Minutes Viewed During S04 Finale Week

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson on Returning for Season 17

Elon Musk Unfollowed Rick and Morty; Season 4 Writer Has Theory Why

Rick and Morty: The Anime Preview: An Intersecting Dimensions Dilemma

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Drops Season 2, Spinoff Teases

All In: Texas – AEW's US Stadium Debut Set to Shake Up Wrestling World

Matthew Perry Investigation Leads to 5 Charged in Actor's Death

AEW Dynamite: Wasting the End of Bryan Danielson's Career

That '90s Show Part 3 Gets Official Trailer, Image Gallery & More

Stranger Things 5 "Weeks 28-30" Images: Brown, McLaughlin & More

Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn Drops Huge A.R.G.U.S. Tease

The Penguin Set for Sunday Nights on HBO After September 19th Debut

Tulsa King Season 2 Trailer, Image Gallery: Time to Step Up Their Game

Grotesquerie Official Teaser Warns Viewers to "Fear the Worst" (VIDEO)

Watchmen: Titus Welliver Discusses Wanting to Do Right By Rorschach

Grotesquerie Key Art Poster Spotlights Det. Lois Tryon, Sister Megan

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S01 Free on Samsung TV Plus

CBS, Gov. Tim Walz Finally Get JD Vance to Agree to October 1st Debate

Terminator Zero Sneak Peek: Skynet Has Plans to Preserve Its Future

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox Doubted Return; D'Onofrio Kept the Faith

