Daredevil/D&D, Cobra Kai, Heels, IASIP & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cobra Kai, Fire Country/Jared Padalecki, Daredevil, Creature Commandos, Peacemaker, Grotesquerie, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Jeopardy! & Wheel of Fortune, The Waiting/Michael Connelly, Netflix's Cobra Kai, AEW, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Star Trek/Colm Meaney, CBS's Fire Country/Jared Padalecki, Paramount+'s Evil, Netflix/Heels, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Comedy Central/Family Guy, Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, DC Studios' Creature Commandos, Crunchyroll's Kizumonogatari -Koyomi Vamp-, SAG-AFTRA/AI, Peacock's Teacup, Max's Peacemaker, Prime Video's A Very Royal Scandal, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Netflix's The Gentlemen, FX's Grotesquerie, NBC's Cheers, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cobra Kai, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Star Trek/Colm Meaney, Fire Country/Jared Padalecki, Netflix/Heels, Daredevil, Comedy Central/Family Guy, Creature Commandos, SAG-AFTRA/AI, Peacemaker, Grotesquerie, Cheers, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 15, 2024:

The Umbrella Academy Shares Heartbreaking Final Gabriel Bá Cover

Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune "Hear You"; Promise Fans Streaming Update

The Waiting Author Michael Connelly Introduces New Ballard/Bosch Novel

Cobra Kai Co-Creator Tackles Final Season Release Schedule Complaints

AEW Forges Historic Partnership with Fulham Women's Football Club

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Swaps Season 17 Tease for Poppins Artwork

AEW Dynamite Preview: Road to All In Paves Over The Chadster's Heart

Star Trek: O'Brien Return "Not at the Top of My Agenda": Colm Meaney

Fire Country EP on Jared Padalecki; Bode & Camden Being "Twin Flames"

Evil Season 4 E13 "Fear of the Unholy": Denis O'Hare Alert, AHS Fans!

Heels Hits Netflix on September 15th; Showrunner on Season 3 Chances

Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll Offers Jon Bernthal Dungeons & Dragons 101

Family Guy Heading to Comedy Central This Fall: Labor Day Kick-Off

Starfleet Academy Welcomes Sandro Rosta to "Star Trek" Series' Cast

American Sports Story: FX Releases "Aaron Hernandez" Official Trailer

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Honors Team on Its Comics "Birthday"

Kizumonogatari -Koyomi Vamp- Hits Theaters in August (One Night Only)

SAG-AFTRA, AI Startup Narrativ Announce Digital Voice Replica Deal

Teacup: Peacock's Horror-Thriller Series Gets Teaser, New Images

Peacemaker Star John Cena on When We Can Expect to See Season 2

A Very Royal Scandal: Michael Sheen Is Prince Andrew in Royal Drama

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer Released

The Gentlemen Set for Season 2: Ritchie, James, Scodelario Returning

Grotesquerie: Niecy Nash-Betts Confirms Season 1 Has Wrapped Filming

Cheers Stars Danson, Harrelson & Wendt on Their "High" Seas Boat Trip

