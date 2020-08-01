X-Men: Here's Why the MCU's Loss Should/Could Be Disney+'s Gain

It's hard to question the moves of Disney in their infinite wisdom since they built such a multi-billion dollar enterprise with Marvel and Lucasfilm and continue to consume everyone's childhood one franchise at a time. So why is it when Disney bought Fox, they became so pedestrian when it came to their Marvel-owned IP, namely the X-Men? There's little no motion when it comes to the existing characters. The only thing the Mouse has done so far is haphazardly reassured Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool fans and now burning off the final 20th Century Studio holdover releases with Dark Phoenix (2019) and the oft-delayed The New Mutants (2020). Now with Disney+ opening new doors for auxiliary Marvel Cinematic Universe characters since not everyone can have solo films, I have a proposition to make. Why not give X-Men characters their own television series universe?

Marvel seems to have a love-hate relationship with the TV end of their universe from the rough start of ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and non-committal nature of their other network shows. Series like ABC's Agent Carter and Inhumans; Netflix's Defenders universe with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and Luke Cage; Hulu's The Runaways, and Freeform's Cloak & Dagger all seem to met premature ends. While not all shows are created equal, none lasted more than three seasons. The next wave of MCU shows with Wandavision, Hawkeye, What If…, Marvel 616, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier suggest a renewed commitment to TV since Disney would have 100 percent control and never have to share any of the profits with a third party.

Obviously not all X-Men are created equal, but previously abandoned projects like Gambit can find renewed life on Disney+ on TV. A young Logan or X-23 series can definitely be crowd-pleasers and who wouldn't want to see Daphne Keen in a sustainable vehicle given her performance in the James Mangold film? Disney, you're literally sitting on millions, possibly billions doing nothing with the X-Men not to mention the Fantastic Four for Phase IV.