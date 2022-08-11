Yellowjackets: Lauren Ambrose Joins Showtime Series Season 2 Cast

Showtime's Yellowjackets has an official casting for the adult Vanessa Palmer with Lauren Ambrose to play the older version of Vanessa opposite the younger portrayal played by Liv Hewson. With multiple Emmy nominations for season one, it's full steam ahead for the second, and fans have been curious over adult Vanessa.

Hewson has played the younger version of Vanessa in season one, being in the group of survivors navigating the intense conditions of a post-plane crash life in the forests. In Yellowjackets, Hewson also played a love interest opposite of Taissa, played by Jasmin Savoy Brown, with the adult counterpart played by Tawny Cypress. Hewson will continue to be a series regular for season two, connecting some dots for us in her character's survival. Ambrose has previously starred in some other dramatic roles, such as Claire Fisher in Six Feet Under and Dorothy Turner in the recent Apple TV+ series, Servant.

Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Yellowjackets has other major names, such as Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Melanie Lynskey, playing adult versions of characters. With this bit of casting news, it'll be interesting to see how Vanessa survived and for how long she was able to handle life after rescue compared to her teammates.