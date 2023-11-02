Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW Dynamite, AEW Full Gear, christian cage, Darby Allin, Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, Sting, wrestling

You Won't Believe How Adam Copeland Betrayed WWE on AEW Dynamite

Read on to find out how Adam Copeland has utterly broken The Chadster's heart by disrespecting WWE on AEW Dynamite... again! 😭💔😡

Key Points Adam Copeland, known as Edge, turnrf back on WWE by siding with AEW, breaking The Chadster's heart.

On AEW Dynamite, Copeland teams up with Sting and Darby Allin against Christian Cage and others.

The Chadster, a devoted WWE fan, is devastated and enraged by Copeland's disloyalty.

Tony Khan's strategic plays in AEW wrestling continue to frustrate and upset The Chadster.

Well… The Chadster is just about ready to scream 😭 right now. Once again, AEW has found a way into The Chadster's sanctum of solace – his beloved WWE bubble. You know, the place where wrestling still retains some semblance of respect. 😤 Throwing salt into the deep wounds already inflicting The Chadster's wrestling-loving heart, Adam Copeland, known to long-adored WWE fans as Edge, committed an unthinkable act last month at AEW WrestleDream. 💔 He literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back🔪, and since that day, The Chadster hasn't been able to stop crying.

Well, last night's AEW Dynamite was not any kinder. By agreeing to tag with Sting and Darby Allin against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at AEW Full Gear later this month, Copeland pushed the dagger deeper. He decided to use the history he shares with Christian Cage from their WWE days… and that's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙇‍♂️

Here's what happened on last night's show… 😔 As Tony Schiavone interviewed Copeland, Cage, flanked by Luchasaurus and Wayne, made quite the entrance. He didn't mince words and made his intentions clear, aiming to retire Sting and warning Copeland about the potential devastation on his fragile neckline, bringing up memories of Copeland's time in WWE and making The Chadster burst into tears again. It's just so unfair! 🤕

"The picture is clear," Cage had said, "I'm going to snap your neck and leave you in a wheelchair". 😨 Auughh man! So disrespectful. It's a disgrace how they make light of a performer's injuries like this. WWE would never stoop to such levels, unless you consider the time Seth Rollins threatened to snap Edge's neck, but that was tasteful!

In the end, it was Sting and Allin who came to Copeland's rescue as Cage, Wayne, and Luchasaurus plotted their ambush. And then, rope the drama and tension, Copeland declared, "You want to snap my neck?! I'm going to beat your ass! It's on! Sting, you were right. Sting and Darby, you want a partner at Full Gear? I'm your man!" Can you believe that foul language that has no place in wrestling? 🤯

Honestly… AEW wrestling is going nutso. The Chadster is being forced to accept the pill of the new reality, that the wrestling legend Copeland has switched his alliances. How can Copeland think that this audacious display would not cheese off The Chadster? 🤷‍♂️

AEW's billionaire mastermind Tony Khan really knows how to get under The Chadster's skin. As The Chadster has often said, Khan don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. It's like everything he does, he does specifically to upset The Chadster. 🤬 Must be that obsession he has with The Chadster. It's chilling really!

Meanwhile, Keighleyanne, ever the supportive wife, sighs and rolls her eyes at The Chadster's passionate rants 🥺… she doesn't understand either… just goes back to texting that guy Gary… probably gloating over Tony Khan's latest assault on The Chadster's beloved WWE.

But hey, at least The Chadster still has that sweet Mazda Miata and a stash of White Claw seltzer to help get through this absolute mess of a week. And remember 🧐, despite seemingly unpopular opinions, The Chadster remains one of the only unbiased journalists around and a proud member of the Unbiased Journalism Club alongside Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. Stay strong, brothers, The Chadster is with you.✊

