Create the Perfect Blanket Fort With These 5 Nerdy Blankets

Let's face it. Most of us are going to be inside for a long time. Now more than ever it's important to practice social distancing, or even social isolation, for the time being. But that doesn't mean you can't have fun by yourself. From watching endless hours of Netflix to maybe getting some much needed reading out of the way, there's one thing we all need more of: blankets.

I have a healthy collection of blankets, and I've been bundled in most of them for the last few weeks. I've also started building fort blankets in my room. Mostly for me, sometimes for my cats to play in. But everyone can benefit from a good blanket, especially now.

Reminding us of a simpler time, this blanket is perfect for the gamer whos spending all-day gaming. Or for anyone who just wants a piece of their childhood with them.

Curl up with the mistress of all evil while binge-watching Disney+. This plush blanket is vibrant, featuring the classic cartoon Maleficent, with her trusty sidekick Diablo!

Mister Rogers is still very comforting, even years after his passing. This adorable blanket is perfect to curl up in while reading your favorite book, or just enjoying some alone time.

Pusheen is one of the cutest kitty mascots out there. Fans can find Pusheen on just about everything — including this cute blanket! Ice cream can be enjoyed at any time of year, but with summer coming up, this is an ideal blanket to nap in!

You don't need to head to the beach with this blanket. This is perfect for building the perfect fort, or for having a picnic in your bedroom. Plus, who doesn't like pizza?

At the end of the day, all blankets are good blankets. Do you have a favorite one you just bought? Let us know in the comments below!